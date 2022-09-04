Venice: Things Get Bloody, and Beautiful, in Netflix’s Teaser Trailer for Nicolas Winding Refn’s ‘Copenhagen Cowboy’

Netflix has dropped the first teaser trailer for Copenhagen Cowboy, the upcoming Danish series from director Nicholas Winding Refn (Drive, Only God Forgives), and from the looks of it, Refn’s return home hasn’t dulled his bloody, and often stunningly beautiful, aesthetics.

The teaser is a series of neon-drenched images, set to a pulsing techno beat that, in typical Refn style, provoke and even shock, while offering little in the way of explanation. The series’ aesthetic will be familiar to Refn fans from his most-recent film outings, Only God Forgives (2013) and The Neon Demon (2016).

Copenhagen Cowboy stars Angela Bundalovic as Miu, a wide-eyed mysterious woman who, after a lifetime of servitude, begins to break free, enacting vengeance on Copenhagen’s criminal netherworld.

Copenhagen Cowboy, Refn’s first project in his native Denmark in 15 years, also stars Refn’s daughter, Lola Corfixen, Zlatko Buric, Andreas Lykke Jørgensen, Jason Hendil-Forssell, LiIi Zhang, and Dragana Milutinovic. It will have its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival on Sept. 9 and go out worldwide on Netflix later this year.

Check out the trailer below.