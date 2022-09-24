Naomi Watts and Bobby Cannavale Regret Their Dream Home Purchase in Unsettling ‘The Watcher’ Trailer

Ryan Murphy has officially listed his next house — another one that comes with chilling baggage.

The American Horror Story creator, whose FX anthology was centered around a haunted home, has dropped a trailer for his next Netflix series, The Watcher, which is about a home, and a family, that is being stalked to sinister degree. The series releases Oct. 13.

The limited series, which notes that it’s based on the shocking true story of the infamous “Watcher” house in New Jersey, stars Naomi Watts and Bobby Cannavale, a married couple who move their family into a new suburban home. The trailer, however, shows that everyone around them, particularly the anonymous “watcher” of their home, knows they have bought more than they bargained for.

“Do you know the history of the house? I’ve been put in charge of watching you. This message will not be the last. I am the watcher,” reads an introductory letter from the stalker, who notes that the house is their obsession and “now, you are too.”

The eerie trailer (below), which plays to the tune of the late Olivia Newton John’s “Hopelessly Devoted to You,” sees the new neighbors trying to identify their stalker, and survive. “Is that what we should be telling our kids, that if somebody terrorizes us, we just run?” asks Watts’ character.

Jennifer Coolidge, Mia Farrow, Margo Martindale, Noma Dumezweni, Terry Kinney, Joe Mantello, Richard Kind, Christopher McDonald, Michael Nouri, Isabel Gravitt, Henry Hunter Hall and Luke David Blumm round out the cast.

The trailer, which was released as part of Netflix’s Tudum promotion, follows a three-minute video introducing Coolidge’s character, realtor Karen Calhoun, hosting a tour of 657 Boulevard, the infamous house from the series.

The premise: “Dean (Cannavale) and Nora Brannock (Watts) just purchased their dream home in the idyllic suburb of Westfield, New Jersey, but after putting all of their savings into closing the deal they soon realize the neighborhood is less than welcoming. There’s a kooky older woman named Pearl (Farrow) and her brother Jasper (Kinney), who sneaks into the Brannock’s house and hides in their dumbwaiter. There’s Karen (Coolidge), the realtor and an old acquaintance of Nora’s, who makes them feel like they don’t really belong, and nosy neighbors Mitch (Kind) and Mo (Martindale), who don’t seem to understand property lines. Their icy welcome quickly turns into a full-blown living hell when ominous letters from someone calling themselves ‘The Watcher’ start arriving, terrorizing the Brannocks to their breaking point as the neighborhood’s sinister secrets come spilling out.”

Created by prolific producer Murphy and his longtime producing partner Ian Brennan, Murphy and Brennan executive produce the series along with Alexis Martin Woodall, Eric Kovtun, Bryan Unkeless, Eric Newman, Paris Barclay, Watts, Ariel Schulman, Henry Joost and Scoop Wasserstein. Murphy, who has a rich overall deal with the streamer, and Brennan also recently released another limited series, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, on Netflix.