Netflix’s ‘The Witcher’ Season 3 Halts Production Due to COVID

Geralt of Rivia is laying down his sword for a bit.

Netflix has halted production of The Witcher season three due to COVID-19.

The news comes amid unconfirmed online rumors that star Henry Cavill tested positive for the virus, but the streamer is only saying that filming has “paused due to COVID and we will be up and running as soon as it is safe to do so.” Cavill’s rep also declined to comment.

This isn’t the first time the U.K.-based production has had to shut down due the virus, with the show previously halting filming on season two in 2020.

The news comes on the heels of last week’s San Diego Comic-Con, where fans wondered if the Superman actor might make an appearance for DC’s Shazam! and Black Adam panels, then booed when Adam star Dwayne Johnson seemingly accidentally suggested that somebody else could take over the iconic role. Johnson has also reassured in an interview, “Henry is a buddy, and he is a phenomenal Superman, and Henry Cavill is the Superman of our generation, with respect to the other Supermans in the past.”

The Witcher’s upcoming third season doesn’t yet have a premiere date.

The current BA.5 variant of COVID-19 is considered the most easily transmissible yet and has managed to infect notable figures ranging from late night host Seth Meyer to President Joe Biden.