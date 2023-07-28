‘The Witcher’ Writer Criticized for Tweeting About ‘The Witcher’

With Hollywood largely in lockdown due to two historic strikes and studios digging in their heels for what’s increasingly looking like a many months-long war of attrition, sensitivities amid the union ranks have never been higher.

So when an executive producer and writer for Netflix’s The Witcher tweeted about the show’s new episodes, it’s perhaps unsurprising the comments received blowback.

“Today i was accused of scabbing for posting about, and showing the title card and promo for #TheWitcher – which i did of my own volition and not at the request of my corporate overlords – and for engaging with fans of the show,” wrote TV veteran Javier Grillo-Marxuach. “While my actions are completely within the guild’s strike rules as you can see below, i can also understand how they can offend others and appear as a lapse in solidarity … so i’m taking my posts down. i am not doing this to admit fault or by way of apology but to make sure that my loyalty to the guild and commitment to the strike are without question.”

Indeed, WGA strike rules state that writers must refuse to promote projects at a struck company’s request, but that “it is not a violation to talk about your projects on your own accord on your own social media.”

“These are strange and difficult times and it is important to keep in mind who the real enemies are,” Grillo-Marxuach added. “This is why we can’t have nice things.”

At the risk of making this minor Twitter moment into something more than necessary, the posts interestingly demonstrate the level of caution writers have about doing anything that might even hint that they’re going against the union — and the degree of criticism which can result if somebody appears to err. The WGA strike is rolling toward the end of its third month and locked in a contentious battle with studios, and with no end in sight.

As writer Ed Solomon (Now You See Me) sagely assured Grillo-Marxuach: “Dude don’t beat yourself up or even worry about it. The reason the guild allows us to do exactly what you did is they realized that writers not being associated with their own work also hurts writers. They’re trying to walk a fine & imperfect line. And so are you. As are we all.”

The Witcher, meanwhile, dropped its three final episodes starring Henry Cavill on Netflix this week.