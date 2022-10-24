Netflix Drops New Trailer for Historic Horror Series ‘1899’ 

Netflix has dropped the new trailer for 1899, the hotly anticipated new mystery horror series from the makers of Dark.

And it is really weird.

The first Dark trailer, which Netflix released in June, set the stage for the show: we’re on an immigrant steamer traveling to the “new world,” filled with people who are all “running away from something.” En route, they encounter a mysterious second ship, the Prometheus, which has been missing for months, adrift on the open sea. When the crew decides to board Prometheus, things take a horrific turn.…

So far so strange.

The second trailer expands on the universe Dark masterminds Jantje Friese and Baran bo Odar have created for 1899, without ever explaining what is really going on. But there are plenty of bread crumbs to follow — including the repeated image of a black triangle — that should prove fodder for online speculation long after the show drops globally on Netflix on Nov. 17.

We get a better look at the cast, a truly global group that includes Emily Beecham, Aneurin Barnard, Andreas Pietschmann, Miguel Bernardeau, Maciej Musial, Lucas Lynggaard Tonnesen, Rosalie Craig, Yann Gael, Mathilde Ollivier, Isabella Wei, Gabby Wong, Flynn Edwards and Alexandre Willaume, all of whom speak their native languages.

The international cast of ‘1899’ all speak in their native languages. ©RasmusVoss

Fans also get a sneak peek at the design of the show, which looks like a steampunk take on Bridgeton with a touch of Night of the Living Dead thrown in.

If the first trailer was more conventional, cut to emphasize the show’s thriller and suspense elements, this new teaser plays up the mystery and fantastic components, a feel helped by the Jimi Hendrix’s version of All Along the Watchtower playing in the background.

The show is the first Netflix shot entirely in a virtual studio, using cutting-edge LED-Volume technology with a video game engine that creates virtual sets and locations, allowing complex visual effects shots to be done in-camera. The eight-episode first season was filmed at the Dark Bay LED studio on the Studio Babelsberg lot outside Berlin. Dark Bay is co-owned by Babelsberg and Friese and Odar’s production company, Dark Ways, with backing from Netflix. Film tech companies Arri, Faber and Framestore were involved in the development of the virtual production stage.

But, if Dark is anything to go by, fans will be less interested in the visuals than the show’s mysterious characters, twisty plot lines and mind-bending themes. This new trailer gives us a further taste of what’s to come.

