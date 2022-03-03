Netflix Launching Daily Game Show Based on ‘Trivia Crack’

Netflix is getting into the game show space with an interactive twist.

The streamer has announced Trivia Quest, a game billed as Netflix’s first daily interactive trivia series.

The project is based on the hit Etermax app Trivia Crack and has debuted its first trailer, which you can watch below.

In the story, players help the hero Willy rescue the animated citizens of Trivia Land from the Evil Rocky, “bent on hoarding all the knowledge in the world.”

Each episode will feature 24 questions (12 standard and 12 “hard”) across categories including science, history, entertainment, sports, art and geography. Players can replay quizzes to get the right answers and accumulate points, with some of the released characters inspired by favorite Netflix characters.

While Netflix has carried library episodes of Jeopardy!, Trivia Quest could be considered its first original daily game show.

The series is produced by Daniel Calin and Vin Rubino of Sunday Sauce Productions and launches April 1. The streamer will roll out a new episode every day throughout the month.