Netflix Goes Comic-Con: Streamer Launches Fan Event for 70 Shows

Netflix is getting into the fan event space.

The streamer is launching a global promotional livestream event that will have exclusive first looks and interviews covering more than 70 series, films and specials.

The event is titled, rather oddly, “Tudum” — referring to the sound that accompanies the Netflix logo at the start of its programming.

It’s billed as the company’s “first-ever global fan event” and features the streamer’s “biggest stars and creators.” Participating shows include the upcoming seasons of Stranger Things, Bridgerton and The Witcher, to La Casa De Papel and Cobra Kai.

The move follows up on the streamer hosting WitcherCon, an online celebration of all things Witcher in July, and Paramount+ announcing its upcoming Star Trek Day online event in September. In all cases, studios during the pandemic era are making their own in-house online fandom events rather than primarily relying on external in-person fandom events such as Comic-Con.

Netflix’s Tudum is Sept. 25 and will be broadcast across Netflix’s YouTube channels, Twitter and Twitch.