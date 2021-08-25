Netflix Goes Comic-Con: Streamer Launches Fan Event for 70 Shows

- Share this article on Facebook
- Share this article on Twitter
- Share this article on Email
- Show additional share options
- Share this article on Print
- Share this article on Comment
- Share this article on Whatsapp
- Share this article on Linkedin
- Share this article on Reddit
- Share this article on Pinit
- Share this article on Tumblr
Netflix is getting into the fan event space.
The streamer is launching a global promotional livestream event that will have exclusive first looks and interviews covering more than 70 series, films and specials.
The event is titled, rather oddly, “Tudum” — referring to the sound that accompanies the Netflix logo at the start of its programming.
It’s billed as the company’s “first-ever global fan event” and features the streamer’s “biggest stars and creators.” Participating shows include the upcoming seasons of Stranger Things, Bridgerton and The Witcher, to La Casa De Papel and Cobra Kai.
The move follows up on the streamer hosting WitcherCon, an online celebration of all things Witcher in July, and Paramount+ announcing its upcoming Star Trek Day online event in September. In all cases, studios during the pandemic era are making their own in-house online fandom events rather than primarily relying on external in-person fandom events such as Comic-Con.
Netflix’s Tudum is Sept. 25 and will be broadcast across Netflix’s YouTube channels, Twitter and Twitch.
THR Newsletters
Sign up for THR news straight to your inbox every day