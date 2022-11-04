Netflix Unveils 5 New Turkish Originals

Netflix continues to expand its slate of Turkish originals, unveiling four new series and a new film project.

“To date, we have produced more than 30 original series and films in Turkey, making room for new and diverse stories,” said Pelin Diştaş, director of original content (Turkey) at the streamer. “We would like to thank our writers, producers, directors, actors, technical and set teams for their devoted efforts and contributions to our continued success in Turkey. Together, we tell the world the spirit, the depth, the poetry, the music and the humor of Turkish culture.”

Sharing the results of a survey conducted in seven countries, from the U.S. and Spain to Brazil and Saudi Arabia, Diştaş shared that the desire of subscribers watching Netflix productions in different countries to visit Turkey increased by 2.6 times and their desire to learn Turkish increased by 4.6 times.

Among Netflix’s Turkish originals already in the works is the movie Do Not Disturb, a dramedy by Cem Yılmaz, the first film under Yılmaz’s creative partnership with Netflix, which he created, directed stars in. The movie is about Ayzek, who has been a waiter on ferries for years, but becomes unemployed due to the COVID pandemic and eventually finds a job at a hotel on the night shift. “However, who knows what will happen to Ayzek on his first night…,” the plot description says.

To continue bringing “Turkey’s rich storytelling to the world and investing in Turkish content,” as Netflix said, Diştaş announced five new original projects that will “start production shortly and premiere in 2024.”

Here is a look at them:

Asaf

Created and directed by Özgür Önurme, Asaf tells the story of an ordinary Uber driver with strong moral values trying to find a way to get his life back on track after his separation with his wife and son. One day an unfortunate accident changes Asaf’s life forever as he becomes a pawn to wrong people. Asaf will be produced by Idea Film.

The Town

From the eyes of successful director Seren Yüce, written by Deniz Karaoğlu and Doğu Yaşar Akal, Bir Film production The Town centers around two brothers who fell apart over the years, reunite in their small hometown after the death of their mother. After discovering bags full of cash in the trunk of a crashed vehicle together with their loyal childhood friend, they find themselves stuck in a game of cat and mouse, squeezed between a rock and a hard place. Will they give up on their dreams or take the only shot at changing their lives?

Untitled Berkun Oya Project

The beloved creator of Ethos and Cici, Berkun Oya is working on a new project for Netflix. A mother, a father and a child…The story follows a nuclear family and their journey spanning decades. As we witness the family members confront and defy both one another and the society surrounding them, the unorthodox narrative structure will allow viewers to immerse in a realm of unique reality that includes life and before, death and beyond.

Kimler Geldi Kimler Geçti (working title)

Talented writer Ece Yörenç takes us to modern day relationships through this fresh and contemporary rom-com with an Ay Yapım production. It’s an “extreme love” story with complicated relationships and high energy. This is the story of different characters from a few weddings ago, or right after the “first love”, sometimes in the “bench”, sometimes in the “ghost”; some on the run, other on the chase, caught up in teases in search of relationships.

Ash

Directed by Erdem Tepegöz and produced by Ay Yapım, the film depicts the story of a wealthy, married woman falling in love with a mysterious carpenter, which will lead to many conflicts. Starring talented Mehmet Günsür, Funda Eryiğit and Alperen Durmaz.