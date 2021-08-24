Netflix Unveils 3 New U.K. Unscripted Series, ‘Too Hot to Handle’ Season 3

Having thrown its weight (and deep pockets) behind British drama for several years, Netflix is now ramping up its unscripted slate across the Atlantic.

The streaming giant on Tuesday used the Edinburgh TV Festival to announce three new reality and entertainment series from the U.K., including a VFX dance competition, a series about a group of youngsters sent to an back-to-basics outdoor camp and a dating show with a twist.

In Snowflake Mountain, from Fremantle-owned Naked, a bunch of clueless kidults who aren’t yet living to their full potential are given a rude awakening by being sent to puts them through their paces at a wilderness survival retreat with no running water, no parents to wait on them, and no wifi. Cal Turner and Jo Harcourt-Smith executive produce, while the series producers are Andy Cullen, Nick Walker and Cherry Sandhu.

Meanwhile, Dance Monsters is a large-scale dancing competition where competitors use VFX, live-motion capture and facial recognition to transform into dancing creature and perform before a panel of judges and a live studio audience, but as if nobody was watching. The show comes from Lime Pictures, with Sarah Tyekiff, Andrew Jackman and Tamsin Dodgson exec producing.

Finally, pairs of siblings with be examining each other’s love lives in Dated and Related, which gives them to opportunity to act as the ultimate wingman or scupper their plans. Leon Wilson, Ed Sleeman and Saul Fearnley exec produce the show for Great Scott Media, with Jimmy Fox and Emily Bon serving as executive producer and co-executive producer, respectively, for the All3Media-owned Main Event Media.

All three titles are U.K.-made and set to launch on Netflix in 2022.

“Over our past couple of years at Netflix, we have been thrilled by the ideas pitched to us from production companies in the UK; ideas that are fresh, thought-provoking and playful, a perfect combination for our unscripted slate,” said Daisy Lilley and Ben Kelly, Netflix’s U.K. unscripted content leads. “We look for series that have a unique take on a familiar concept and put innovative twists on shows that you wouldn’t find anywhere else, so that we can deliver something truly original.”

Also announced on Tuesday was the third series of Netflix’s no-touching dating show Too Hot to Handle, which will launch early in 2022.