The Sparrow Academy Makes Punchy Introduction in ‘The Umbrella Academy’ Season 3 Trailer

Aidan Gallagher as Number Five, Emmy Raver-Lampman as Allison Hargreeves, Elliot Page as Viktor Hargreeves in The Umbrella Academy.

Someone else is calling Hargreeves’ mansion home in the first trailer for season three of The Umbrella Academy.

In the first full look at the Netflix hit’s upcoming season, the Umbrella Academy — played by stars Elliot Page, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan and Aidan Gallagher — find themselves in the exact spot where season two left off.

After putting a stop to 1963’s doomsday, the Academy returns home using Five’s (Gallagher) time-hopping power to the present, under the assumption they’ve evaded the initial apocalypse and fixed the timeline once and for all. What they discover is that they’ve “created a time paradox,” thrusting the team into a reality where they as Hargreeves’ (Colm Feore) crime-fighters never existed — and one where they have just five days before “the rest of existence is blitzed.”

In their place is The Sparrow Academy, a “bunch of blobs and cubes and birds and shit,” led by an alternate version of their own Number Six, Ben Hargreeves (Justin H. Min), who is, in the words of Raver-Lampman’s Number Three, “a complete dickhead.”

Described as “smart, stylish, and about as warm as a sea of icebergs,” the Sparrow Academy and Umbrella team immediately clash, as the Umbrellas find themselves amid a sea of other various challenges, losses and surprises, including an unidentified destructive entity Hargreeves’ original team may have caused that’s wreaking havoc in the universe.

Season three will see the team forced to convince their father’s new family to help fix what their arrival broke, and work to find a way back to their pre-apocalyptic lives — in the case that it’s not more than a “hiccup” in the timeline.

Created for TV by Steve Blackman who also serves as EP and showrunner, The Umbrella Academy is produced by Keith Goldberg, Mike Richardson, Jeremy Webb and Steve Wakefield, produced and directed by Jeff F. King, and co-produced by Gerard Way and Gabriel Bá, the creator-writer and illustrator, respectively, of the Dark Horse comics. UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group, produces for Netflix.

Season three, which also counts Ritu Arya, Justin Cornwell, Britne Oldford, Jake Epstein, Genesis Rodriguez, Cazzie David and Javon “Wanna” Walton as part of its cast, will debut on Netflix June 22.