‘Virgin River’ Scores Early Season 6 Renewal at Netflix

Netflix is returning to Virgin River.

The streaming giant used its time in front of Madison Avenue ad buyers at its first-ever upfront presentation Wednesday in New York to announce that the soapy drama starring Alexandra Breckenridge and Martin Henderson will return for a sixth season. The renewal comes as season five of Virgin River is slated to premiere at a date to be determined in the fall on the streaming giant.

The drama based on the novels of the same name by Robyn Carr has been a standout performer, according to Netflix’s internal measurement. (The streamer, like others, does not release traditional viewership data.)

Patrick Sean Smith serves as showrunner on season five after taking over for Sue Tenney, who helmed the first four seasons of the Hallmark-like drama. Season five has already wrapped production and a specific return date for the series has not yet been determined.

Virgin River was last renewed in September 2021, when Netflix picked up the breakout hit for two additional cycles (covering its fourth and fifth seasons).

Virgin River is one of a handful of Hallmark-style dramas the streaming giant has found success with as the company looks to program something for everyone. Others include Sweet Magnolias, Northern Rescue and anthology series Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings, with Smith previously overseeing that show.