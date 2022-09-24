New Look at Netflix’s ‘Wednesday’ Sees Thing Caught Redhanded Spying at Nevermore Academy

Thing is caught in a long-distance battle between Wednesday and her parents over her autonomy at school in a new look at Netflix’s upcoming Tim Burton-directed and produced Addams Family series.

In the new clip, unveiled as part of Netflix’s TUDUM event on Saturday, Wednesday discovers Thing hiding underneath her bedsheets and interrogates them about why she’s being spied on. After she threatens to break a few fingers and lock him in a drawer all semester, Thing pledges his allegiance to Wednesday, effectively stopping Thing from relaying intel about her school life to her parents, Morticia (Catherine Zeta-Jones) and Gomez (Luis Guzmán) Addams.

“Oh Thing, you poor naive appendage,” Wednesday tells the disembodied hand. “My parents aren’t worried about me. They’re evil puppeteers who want to pull my strings even from afar.”

The new look at the show, from co-showrunners Miles Millar and Alfred Gough and starring Jenny Ortega as its title character, teases how the series will combine its young adult and goth(ic) elements to tell a new tale about the Addams Family’s daughter.

The show, which debuts on Nov. 23, also counts Isaac Ordonez, Gwendoline Christie, Jamie McShane, Percy Hynes White, Hunter Doohan, Emma Myers, Joy Sunday, Naomi J Ogawa, Moosa Mostafa, Georgie Farmer, Riki Lindhome and Christina Ricci among its cast.

The streamer released Wednesday‘s first trailer in August, which explored how its titular character ends up at Nevermore, a school for outcasts. “Little did I know I’d be stepping into a nightmare — full of mystery, mayhem and murder,” Ortega’s Wednesday teases. “I think I’m going to love it here.”

Ahead of the global fan show, Netflix also unveiled a new website to promote the upcoming series, which serves as the online home for Wednesday’s school. Fans who visit the site can apply for attendance, learn more about the institution and its principal, check out upcoming calendar events and learn about a few of Nevermore’s more notable alumni, including Ignatius Itt.

Co-showrunner Millar previously described the upcoming series as something akin to “an eight-hour Tim Burton movie.”

“It’s something that lives within the Venn diagram of what happened before, but it’s its own thing,” he said. “It’s not trying to be the movies or the ’60s TV show. That was very important to us and very important to Tim.”