How ‘Smallville’ Influenced Netflix’s ‘Wednesday’ Addams Series

Welcome to the 191st episode of TV’s Top 5, The Hollywood Reporter’s TV podcast.

Every week, hosts Lesley Goldberg (West Coast TV editor) and Daniel Fienberg (chief TV critic) break down the latest TV news with context from the business and critical sides, welcome showrunners, executives and other guests, and provide a critical guide of what to watch (or skip, as the case may be).

During this week’s episode, we’re joined by Al Gough and Miles Millar for an early, Halloween-timed preview of what to expect from Netflix’s upcoming Addams Family offshoot, Wednesday. Plus Friend of the 5 Josh Wigler returns to join Dan for a Season in Review looking at HBO’s House of the Dragon.

Here’s how this week’s episode plays out:

1. Headlines

James Gunn, Amazon, As We See It, Aldis Hodge, Nancy Drew and more lead the week’s top TV headlines.

2. TV’s Musical Chairs

Not one but two original scripted comedies are on the move this week with different selling points. First up is the surprising transfer of the Tina Fey-produced Girls5eva from Peacock to Netflix, which speaks to issues within NBCUniversal’s streamer; and second up is Chad, which shifted from TBS to Roku for a whole other reason. We go inside both deals in this segment.

3. Season in Review

Our recurring, spoiler-filled segment in which we look back and review a full season of a high-profile show is back as former THR Westeros correspondent Josh Wigler returns to the podcast to join Dan for a look back at the first season of HBO’s House of the Dragon.

4. Showrunner Spotlight

Al Gough and Miles Millar, who have been writing partners for decades after meeting at USC, join the show for a fun spooky szn-timed interview about their upcoming Wednesday Addams series, Wednesday. The duo, who brought superheros to TV with their former WB Network/CW series Smallville, open up about how spending a decade exploring Clark Kent’s adolescence helped influence what they brought to Netflix with theirs series starring Jenna Ortega. The star-studded horror comedy may also be the very beginnings of an AFU — Addams Family Universe, that is — as the duo open up about conversations with Netflix about expanding the world to focus on other Addams Family characters. Yes, really. Wednesday debuts Nov. 23.

5. Critic’s Corner

As usual, every episode ends with Dan’s thoughts on what to watch (or skip) this weekend. He weighs in on season two of HBO’s The White Lotus, Netflix’s Guillermo Del Toro anthology Cabinet of Curiosities and the streaming giant’s animated favorite Big Mouth.

Hear it all now on TV’s Top 5. Be sure to subscribe to the podcast to never miss an episode. (Reviews welcome!) You can also email us with any topics or Mailbag questions you’d like addressed in future episodes at TVsTop5@THR.com.