Netflix’s ‘You’ Scores Early Season 4 Renewal

Netflix’s You is coming back for more.

The streaming giant has handed out an early fourth-season renewal for the stalker drama starring Penn Badgley. The pickup comes days ahead of the Oct. 15 launch of season three of the series from Warner Bros. TV, Alloy Entertainment, showrunner Sera Gamble and exec producer Greg Berlanti.

“Reading Caroline’s novel, Greg and I were instantly obsessed with Joe Goldberg and his twisted worldview,” Gamble said Wednesday. “And it’s been thrilling to watch Penn bring Joe to creepy yet compelling life. We’re deeply grateful that Netflix has shown You such monumental support, and that people around the world have enjoyed watching Joe really get it all very wrong over the past three seasons. The whole You team is excited to explore new, dark facets of love in season four.”

Based on Caroline Kepnes’ best-selling novel of the same name, Badgley stars opposite Victoria Pedretti (Love Quinn) and explores what Joe will do for love. The now-married couple moved to Northern California, where they’re raising their baby surrounded by tech entrepreneurs, judgmental mommy bloggers and biohackers.

Initially developed for Lifetime, the cable network aired season one with next to no fanfare and reversed course on its early season two renewal. Lifetime pre-sold You to Netflix in a bid to help cover the costs of a pricey scripted show on the little watched cable network. After the show failed to cut through on linear, You became a breakout hit for Netflix. The streamer quickly renewed the series for a second season, with the title becoming a Netflix original.

Gamble, meanwhile, signed an overall deal with Universal Content Productions last year in a pact that reunited her with the studio for whom she previously co-created and ran Syfy’s The Magicians.

In addition to Gamble and Berlanti, exec producers on You also include Berlanti Productions’ Sarah Schechter and David Madden, Alloy’s Leslie Morgenstein and Gina Girolamo, John Scott, Neil Reynolds, Michael Foley and Justin Lo.

You is one of 15 scripted series Berlanti and his Warners-based production company have on the air across three outlets. Berlanti’s company also recently inked a separate deal with Netflix to produce feature films for the streamer. (It’s also worth noting that Netflix recently passed on the Berlanti-produced drama The Girls on the Bus, which is now being retooled for The CW.)

Additional casting for season four of You, as well as a return time frame, will be announced at a later date.