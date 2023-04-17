Netflix’s ‘Love Is Blind’ Live Reunion Special Experiences Delay

Fans clamoring to see Zack and Irina come face-to-face and Micah and Paul in the same room after all that altar drama in the live reunion special for Netflix’s Love Is Blind are still waiting.

The special was supposed to go live at 5 p.m. PT Sunday, but as of publication time on this story, it still had yet to start airing.

An onscreen message tells viewers: “We’re having trouble playing this title right now. Please try again later or select a different title.”

Netflix acknowledged the delay in a tweet, noting: “Promise #LoveIsBlindLIVE will be worth the wait….” However, no reason was given for the delay, nor was a possible ETA noted. The Hollywood Reporter has reached out to Netflix for an update.

An earlier tweet also acknowledged the delay: “Love is … late”

Around 6:30 p.m. PT, about 90 minutes after the special was supposed to start airing, Netflix tweeted an apology: “To everyone who stayed up late, woke up early, gave up their Sunday afternoon… we are incredibly sorry that the Love is Blind Live Reunion did not turn out as we had planned. We’re filming it now and we’ll have it on Netflix as soon as humanly possible. Again, thank you and sorry.”

Husband-and-wife duo Nick and Vanessa Lachey were set to host the special, which was to mark Netflix’s second-ever live broadcast following Chris Rock’s stand-up special, Chris Rock: Selective Outrage, which debuted March 4. Next year, Netflix is set to live stream the SAG Awards ceremony.

Meanwhile, Bravo took the opportunity to throw a little shade Netflix’s way, tweeting: “We would never keep you waiting for a Reunion 😉”

Onscreen, Netflix notes that Love Is Blind is No. 4 in its most popular TV shows for Sunday. The special is set to mark the end of the fourth season of the popular reality show.

