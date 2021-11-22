Netflix Thriller ‘The Night Agent’ Finds Its Two Leads

Netflix’s series The Night Agent, from showrunner Shawn Ryan, has cast its two lead roles.

Gabriel Basso and Luciane Buchanan will star in the thriller based on Matthew Quirk’s 2019 novel, which Netflix ordered to series in July. The Night Agent centers on a low-level FBI agent, Peter Sutherland (Hillbilly Elegy star Basso), who works in the basement of the White House, manning a phone that never rings — until the night it does, propelling him into a conspiracy that leads all the way to the Oval Office.

Buchanan (Sweet Tooth, Mr. Corman) will play Rose Larkin, a young tech CEO who’s fallen on hard times and retreats to her aunt and uncle’s house to take stock of her life. When assassins come for her aunt and uncle, she quickly learns they weren’t who they seemed to be and finds herself with Peter, both of them running for their lives.

Sony Pictures TV, where Ryan (The Shield, SWAT, Timeless) has an overall deal, is producing the series. Ryan is adapting Quirk’s best-seller and will serve as showrunner on the 10-episode series. He executive produces with Seth Gordon, who’s also directing the first episode; Marney Hochman of Ryan’s MiddKid Productions; Julia Gunn with Exhibit A; Jamie Vanderbilt, William Sherak, Paul Neinstein and Nicole Tossou with Project X; and David Beaubaire with Sunset Lane Media.