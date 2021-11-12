Netflix’s ‘Crime Scene’ Doc Series Scores 3-Season Renewal

Netflix is returning to the Crime Scene — multiple times.

The streamer has picked up three additional seasons of the true-crime docuseries from executive producer and director Joe Berlinger, RadicalMedia and Imagine Documentaries. The first of the three new installments, subtitled The Times Square Killer, is set to premiere on Dec. 29. Subjects for the third and fourth seasons will be announced later.

The renewal announcement comes nine months after Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel debuted on Netflix.

“We always saw potential for Crime Scene to be an ongoing series about how certain locations became accomplices to crimes that took place there,” Adam Del Deo, vp documentary series at Netflix, wrote in a blog post announcing the pickup. “Now, as part of our deepening creative partnership with Joe and on the heels of the high interest in season one, we are pleased to renew the series for three additional seasons — each tackling a new location with a dark past.”

The three-episode Times Square Killer will delve into how the Times Square of the 1970s and early 1980s — a hotbed of sex work and the drug trade — allowed one man to commit and nearly get away with a series of unthinkable acts. Richard Cottingham, dubbed the “Torso Killer,” was convicted of five murders in a series of trials in New York and New Jersey in the early ’80s.

Berlinger has a long-standing relationship with Netflix. In addition to Crime Scene, he’s directing and executive producing a docuseries about Wall Street con artist Bernie Madoff; his other work for the streamer includes Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich, Conversations With a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes and Murder Among the Mormons.

Berlinger’s Third Eye Motion Picture Company produces Crime Scene with RadicalMedia (which is also behind the Madoff series) and Imagine Documentaries. Berlinger executive produces along with Brian Grazer, Ron Howard, Sara Bernstein, Justin Wilkes, Jon Kamen, Jon Doran, Jen Isaacson, Samantha Grogin and Leslie Mattingly.