Netflix’s ‘Sandman’ Adds Dozen Actors to Cast

Netflix is filling out the cast of its big-budget adaptation of The Sandman, adding a dozen actors to its ensemble.

The drama based on Neil Gaiman’s beloved comic book saga has cast Kirby Howell-Baptiste (The Good Place) as Death, the wiser, nicer and more sensible sister of Dream (lead actor Tom Sturridge). Mason Alexander Park, Donna Preston, Jenna Coleman, Niamh Walsh, Joely Richardson, David Thewlis, Kyo Ra, Stephen Fry, Razane Jammal, Sandra James Young and Patton Oswalt will also be part of the series.

The 12 actors join the previously cast Sturridge, Gwendoline Christie, Vivienne Acheampong, Boyd Holbrook, Charles Dance, Asim Chaudhry and Sanjeev Bhaskar. The series is currently in production.

Netflix describes Sandman as “a rich blend of modern myth and dark fantasy in which contemporary fiction, historical drama and legend are seamlessly interwoven, The Sandman follows the people and places affected by Morpheus, the Dream King, as he mends the cosmic — and human — mistakes he’s made during his vast existence.

Park (Netflix’s forthcoming Cowboy Bebop) and Preston play twins Desire and Despair, respectively. They’re also Dream’s siblings. Coleman (The Serpent, Doctor Who) plays Johanna Constantine, an occult adventurist for hire and the great-great-great-grandmother of John Constantine. Walsh plays the young version of Ethel Cripp in the 1920s and ’30s; Ethel is Roderick Burgess’ (Dance) love and the mother of John Dee. In present-day scenes, when Ethel is a woman of multiple identities, she’s played by Richardson (Nip/Tuck, The Rook). The dangerous John Dee, meanwhile, is played by Fargo and Wonder Woman alum Thewlis.

Ra plays Rose Walker, a young woman desperately searching for her missing brother. Fry plays Gilbert, Rose’s protector. Jammal plays Lyta Hall, Rose’s best friend and travel companion. Young plays mysterious heiress Unity Kincaid Oswalt (Marvel’s MODOK) will voice Matthew the Raven, Dream’s trusted emissary.

Netflix won rights to The Sandman in June 2019 with an 11-episode order for what sources at the time told The Hollywood Reporter was a huge financial commitment — at the time, per sources, it the most expensive TV series that DC Entertainment has ever done (though it’s since been surpassed by Greg Berlanti’s Green Lantern series for HBO Max.

The property has taken a long road to the screen, with multiple attempts to adapt The Sandman dating back to the 1990s. Warner Bros. went through a number of writers and takes on Gaiman’s materials in the ’90s and early 2000s. In 2013, Gaiman announced he was working on a feature film adaptation with Joseph Gordon-Levitt, who was attached to direct and star as Dream, at New Line. That version came undone when Gordon-Levitt left over creative differences with the studio and ownership issues.

Warner Bros. TV is producing The Sandman. Gaiman, Allan Heinberg (Wonder Woman, Grey’s Anatomy) and David S. Goyer (Blade, The Dark Knight) are writing the series, with Heinberg serving as showrunner. All three are executive producers.