‘Never Have I Ever’ Highlights Fallout From Season 3 Cliffhanger in Final-Season Trailer

Netflix’s Never Have I Ever is going out with a bang.

The official trailer for the final batch of episodes of the coming-of-age high-school comedy from Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher sees season four kicking off right where season three ended.

Though it appears Devi (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) and Ben (Jaren Lewison) may have taken each other up on their mutual offer, the two don’t seem to be together yet, with Ben spotted kissing art student Margot (Victoria Moroles) as he and Devi have some awkward interactions.

The confusion continues as Devi spots Paxton (Darren Barnet) back at her school despite having graduated at the end of season three. But Paxton’s appearance offers a hint of how Barnet returns to the series for its final season.

Devi is shown pursuing her college dream of Princeton while she and best friend Eleanor (Ramona Young) deal with the temptation of bad boy Ethan (Michael Cimino) aka Hot Pocket.

During her senior year, Devi also faces the anxiety of leaving for college, staring at an empty suitcase and sharing she’s “not ready to say goodbye yet.”

Netflix revealed last month that the fourth and final season of Never Have I Ever will drop on June 8.

Showrunner Fisher previously told The Hollywood Reporter that the final season would explore the fallout from the third season’s cliffhanger ending with Devi and Ben.

“Whatever happens post-her showing up there will also be introducing complications into season four,” she said, adding that there were still “plenty of romantic hijinks in season four to come.”

Fisher added of Never Have I Ever‘s final season, “I think season four is about growing up and moving on. For these characters, it’s their senior year. Who do they want to be in the world? And I think it’s like them being slightly more grown-up versions of themselves and having this kind of big, epic senior year. Hopefully, we send people off into their future lives in a way that feels satisfying to our fans.”

Watch the trailer below.