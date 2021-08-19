‘Never Have I Ever’ Renewed for Season 3 at Netflix

Prepare for more love triangles.

Netflix has renewed its young adult-themed comedy Never Have I Ever for a third season. The renewal comes a month after season two of the series, from co-creators Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher, premiered on the streaming giant.

An episode count and return timeframe have not yet been determined for the high school-set comedy that is inspired by Kaling’s adolescent years. Maitreyi Ramakrishnan stars in Never Have I Ever, which counts Fisher as showrunner.

“We are so grateful to Netflix and Universal Television for letting us continue to tell this story, and to the fans around the world who clamored to see more of this badly behaved Indian teenager,” Kaling and Fisher said in a joint statement Thursday announcing the news.

Jaren Lewison and Darren Barnet star as Ben and Paxton, respectively, the love interests for Ramakrishnan’s Devi. Fisher, in an interview last month with THR podcast TV’s Top 5, said she has no endgame in sight for Never Have I Ever but noted that the Ben-Devi-Paxton love triangle would always be central to the comedy.

“I don’t know how long it will go. I’m happy to work on it as long as they’ll pay me. I love making it. I do think [Devi’s] got very different relationships with these two guys and you could see her going in either direction,” Fisher said. “So much of it depends on what the rest of the stories are that we want to tell. With teen shows, everyone is 45 and you have to graduate from high school. I do think the love triangle will be significant for the run of the show.” (Listen to Fisher’s full interview here.)

Season two, which bowed July 15, currently has a 93 percent rating among critics and an 86 percent score among viewers. Netflix, like other streamers, does not release actual viewership data.

Poorna Jagannathan, Richa Moorjani, Lee Rodriguez and Ramona Young co-star in the comedy, which counts John McEnroe as its narrator. The series hails from Universal Television, Kaling’s former longtime home before she moved her overall deal to Warner Bros. TV. 3 Arts’ Howard Klein and David Miner also exec produce.