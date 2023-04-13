‘Never Have I Ever’ Season 4 Preview Teases Old and New Love Interests

While the school year might be winding down, it’s almost time for senior year on Netflix’s Never Have I Ever.

The coming-of-age high-school comedy from Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher is set to wrap up its four-season run on June 8.

A teaser for the remaining 10 episodes, featuring the series’ signature John McEnroe voiceover, takes viewers back through the “ups and downs” of the previous three seasons for “Ivy League-chasing horndog” Devi Vishwakumar (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) and her friends. And then the preview offers a series of rapid-fire glimpses of season four, including the introduction of Michael Cimino’s skater character Ethan who’s shown taking off his shirt and coming close to kissing Devi.

Ethan’s arrival adds another dimension to the ongoing love triangle between Devi, Paxton Hall-Yoshida (Darren Barnet) and Ben Gross (Jaren Lewison).

As Paxton heads for college, Devi and Ben got closer at the end of season three with Devi showing up at Ben’s door with an offer.

Showrunner Fisher, who has said that she sees the love triangle continuing throughout the show, told The Hollywood Reporter about the fallout from the season three cliffhanger ending with Ben, “Whatever happens post-her showing up there will also be introducing complications into season four.”

In the preview and accompanying first-look images for season four that Netflix released, Devi and Ben are shown still spending time together and she has a small moment with Paxton, as Barnet returns to the series despite his character graduating from high school.

The season four teaser also offers a look at Devi and her best friends Eleanor (Ramona Young) and Fabiola (Lee Rodriguez) attending a formal event in a limo, perhaps prom, with the three of them all dressed up, and Devi sporting a corsage, in the image below.

And Devi’s shown in her cap and gown with her family as she celebrates graduating.

The preview ends with Devi at a bar toasting someone and saying “I frickin’ love my future life.”

Fisher previously told THR, “I think season four is about growing up and moving on. For these characters, it’s their senior year. Who do they want to be in the world? And I think it’s like them being slightly more grown-up versions of themselves and having this kind of big, epic senior year. Hopefully, we send people off into their future lives in a way that feels satisfying to our fans.”

See what other hints you can find of what’s to come in season four in the video below.

