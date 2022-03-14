‘New Amsterdam’ to End With Abbreviated Season 5 on NBC

The doctor is checking out at NBC.

Medical drama New Amsterdam will end with its previously announced fifth season during the 2022-23 broadcast season. The Ryan Eggold-led series was previously renewed for its third through fifth season back in January 2020 and, despite being owned in-house by Universal Television, has continued to see its ratings slip. Season four, which ends in May, ranks as one of the network’s least-watched dramas and has subsequently been bounced around the schedule.

“The story of Max Goodwin, and his never-ending commitment to patients at New Amsterdam, has been inspiring,” said Lisa Katz, president of scripted at NBCUniversal Television & Streaming. “We’re so grateful to David Schulner, Peter Horton and our cast and crew for their incredible dedication, talent and collaboration.”

New Amsterdam was created by David Schulner and also stars Janet Montgomery, Jocko Sims and Tyler Labine. Season five will feature 13 episodes, the lowest tally in the show’s run. It will conclude with 92 episodes. Peter Horton also exec produces and directs the series.

“When I first read the pilot script for New Amsterdam, I knew we had a winner. We cheered Max’s disruption of the status quo and applauded when he asked his patients the simple yet profound question, ‘How can I help?,” said Erin Underhill, president at Universal Television. “Over the last four seasons, David, Peter and our incredible cast have tackled important and thought-provoking stories that have touched on the human condition, but also made us laugh and imbued hope. We’re so proud of this series and are indebted to everyone involved in bringing New Amsterdam to life. Bravo!”

NBC has already solidified its drama roster for next season, with New Amsterdam’s final season joining The Blacklist, Chicago Fire, Chicago Med, Chicago PD and Law & Order: SVU. Rookie La Brea will also return as the future of fellow freshman dramas Law & Order and The Endgame have yet to be determined. First-year drama Ordinary Joe has already been canceled. The network also has six drama pilots, including a Quantum Leap sequel, in the works for 2022-23 consideration. Keep track of all the new, returning and canceled broadcast shows here.

