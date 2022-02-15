New England Patriots Dynasty Gets Doc Series Treatment at Apple TV+

The two-decade run of NFL dominance by the New England Patriots will be the subject of a docuseries at Apple TV+.

The streamer has ordered The Dynasty, which will chronicle the team’s past two decades and the era defined by coach Bill Belichick, quarterback Tom Brady and owner Robert Kraft. The series from Imagine Documentaries and NFL Films is based on Jeff Benedict’s best-selling book of the same name. Matthew Hamachek (HBO’s Tiger, also based on a book co-written by Benedict) will direct.

Benedict spent two years with the Patriots in writing his book, which was published in 2020. The filmmakers behind the Apple series also had access to the team during the 2021 season, the second after Brady left the Pats for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Dynasty will also draw on previously unseen video footage and audio recordings from the team’s archive, and the filmmaking team is conducting “hundreds” of interviews with current and former Patriots players, coaches and executives, per Apple TV+.

The Patriots series is the second high-profile sports documentary Apple TV+ has announced recently. The streaming service will debut They Call Me Magic, about NBA great Earvin “Magic” Johnson, in April.

Hamachek and Benedict will executive produce The Dynasty with Brian Grazer, Ron Howard, Sara Bernstein and Justin Wilkes of Imagine Documentaries and Jenna Millman (The First Wave, The Dropout), who was also a producer of Tiger. Miranda Johnson is co-EP.