New ‘Jackass’ TV Series Headed to Paramount+

Paramount Global is at work on a new Jackass TV series after the successful theatrical launch of Jackass Forever.

“Based off the success of Jackass Forever, we’re working with the creators to continue the partnership with a new series, bringing even more ridiculous antics straight to Paramount+,” Paramount Global CEO Bob Bakish told a post-earnings analyst call on Tuesday.

Bakish said the new Jackass series is the first project to come as Paramount Global launches TV spin-offs on Paramount+ to leverage earlier theatrical success of movies. After Jackass Forever launched in theaters in Feb. 2022, Paramount+ added episodes of the original Jackass series to the streaming platform.

Bakish said sending spin-off TV series to Paramount+ would deepen relationships with fanbases of popular content. The R-rated Jackass Forever movie launched to a better-than-expected $23.5 million from 3,604 theaters as prankster king Johnny Knoxville and his crew returned to the big screen.

On the analyst call, Bakish talked up how Jackass Forever and Scream both performed well in movie theaters before heading to Paramount+.

Paramount Pictures, MTV Entertainment and Dick Productions revived the Jackass franchise after a 12-year hiatus from the big screen.