News & Documentary Emmys: Dan Rather Among 2023 Gold and Silver Circle Inductees

The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS) has announced the 2023 Gold and Silver Circle Inductees who will be feted at the 44th Annual News and Documentary Emmy Awards, which will be presented at two individual ceremonies: News on Sept. 27 and documentary on Sept. 28.

Longtime television news anchor Dan Rather is among the news inductees in the Gold Circle, along with CBS News’ national security correspondent David Martin and ABC News correspondent John Quiñones. The Silver Circle inductees for news include ABC News president Kim Godwin and senior national correspondent Steve Osunsami; CBS News producer Rand Morrison; CNBC senior vp of operations Steve Fastook; Meruelo Media president and CEO Otto Padron; and NBC News editor Thomas Snowden.

The documentary Gold Circle inductees are DCTV co-founders Jon Alpert and Keiko Tsuno, while the Silver Circle inductees include Daniel H. Birman, Lois Vossen and Christopher White.

“This year’s Gold and Silver honorees are recognized for their phenomenal and continuing contributions to our television industry,” said Adam Sharp, NATAS President and CEO, in a statement. “Their persistent excellence of craft has enabled viewers to be better informed about the issues of the day, even as the character of the news cycle has evolved so markedly over the storied course of their careers. We celebrate the courage of these professionals and salute the vital storytelling they bring to our screens.”

NATAS previously announced the nominations for the News and Documentary Emmy Awards on July 27. CNN led the noms with 47 nods, while Vice News followed with 30. Across the broadcast networks, ABC and PBS tied with 26 noms each; CBS earned 20 nods; and NBC earned 15.

Earlier this month, NATAS also announced the recipients of the News and Documentary Emmys for lifetime achievement. The news honor will go to CNN anchor Wolf Blitzer (a two-time News and Documentary Emmy award winner), while the documentary honor will go to two-time Oscar-winning director Barbara Kopple.

The News and Documentary Emmys will be handed out at the Palladium Times Square in New York City and will be streamed live on NATAS’ viewing platform, powered by Vimeo. The livestream will be available at watch.theemmys.tv and via The Emmys apps for iOS, tvOS, Android, FireTV and Roku.

See the full list of inductees below:

Gold Circle – 2023 News Inductees:

David Martin, National Security Correspondent, CBS News

John Quiñones, ABC News Correspondent, 20/20, Nightline and Good Morning America, ABC News

Dan Rather, Anchor, Journalist, Founder, News and Guts

Silver Circle – 2023 News Inductees:

Steve Fastook, Senior Vice President of Operations, CNBC

Kim Godwin, President, ABC News

Rand Morrison, Executive Producer, CBS News Sunday Morning, CBS News

Steve Osunsami, Senior National Correspondent, ABC News

Otto Padron, President & CEO, Meruelo Media

Thomas Snowden, Editor, NBC News

Gold Circle – 2023 Documentary Inductees:

Jon Alpert, Documentarian, Journalist, Co-Founder of DCTV

Keiko Tsuno, Documentarian, Journalist, Co-Founder of DCTV

Silver Circle – 2023 Documentary Inductees: