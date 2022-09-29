×
Skip to main content
Got a tip?
Newsletters

ABC, Vice, CBS Among News Emmy Winners

The first night of the 43rd annual News and Documentary Emmy Awards, honoring the winners in the News categories, was held Wednesday in New York City.

Judy Woodruff
Judy Woodruff Monica Schipper/Getty Images

CBS, ABC and Vice were among the top winners at the 43rd annual News and Documentary Emmy Awards on Wednesday.

During a ceremony held at the Palladium Times Square in New York City and streamed online, the first night of the two-evening event celebrated the News categories, while the Documentary winners will be announced Thursday.

Scheduled presenters at the News portion included ABC News’ Linsey Davis, CBS News’ Margarat Brennan, CNN’s Omar Jimenez, NBC News’ Morgan Radford, Noticias Telemundo’s Julio Vaqueiro, Univision’s Teresa Rodrigues and Vice News’ Paola Ramos.

Related Stories

Dan Rather and Jon Stewart
TV

Dan Rather and Jon Stewart Will Be Honored at New York Emmy Awards

Golden Globe Awards
TV

HFPA Adds New TV Acting Categories for 2023 Golden Globes

PBS NewsHour anchor and managing editor Judy Woodruff was the previously announced recipient of the night’s lifetime achievement honors during the News event, with McNeill/Lehrer NewsHour co-founder Robert McNeil chosen to present the award.

The full list of winners from the first night of the News & Documentary Emmy Awards ceremony is below.

Outstanding Live News Program

ABC World News Tonight with David Muir ABC

Anderson Cooper 360 CNN

CBS Mornings / CBS This Morning CBS (WINNER)

NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt NBC

The Lead with Jake Tapper CNN

Today NBC

Outstanding Recorded News Program

20/20 ABC

60 Minutes CBS (WINNER)

ABC News Soul of a Nation ABC

CBS Sunday Morning CBS

Nightline ABC

Outstanding Emerging Journalist

Anna Kook AJ+

Omar Jimenez CNN

Antonia Hylton NBC

Paola Ramos Vice

Rachel Scott ABC (WINNER)

Outstanding Live Breaking News Coverage

ABC News Special Events ABC
The January 6th Insurrection

Belarus: Inside a Manufactured Migrant Crisis CNN

CBS News CBS
Assault on the Capitol

Haitians Converge on the U.S. Mexico Border CNN

NBC News Specials NBC
January 6 Attack on the Capitol (WINNER)

PBS NewsHour PBS
PBS NewsHour’s Special Coverage of the Electoral College Count

Outstanding Edited Breaking News Coverage

60 Minutes CBS
January 6th

60 Minutes CBS
The Beast

A Reporter’s Video from Inside the Capitol Siege The New Yorker

ABC News Originals for Hulu Hulu
24 Hours: Assault on the Capitol

ABC World News Tonight with David Muir ABC
The Insurrection

Vice News
Inside the Battle for Jerusalem (WINNER)

Outstanding Continuing News Coverage: Short Form

ABC World News Tonight with David Muir ABC
Afghanistan Unraveling

ABC World News Tonight with David Muir ABC
The Climate Crisis (WINNER)

NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt NBC
Richard Engel – Afghanistan Continuing Coverage

The Coup in Myanmar CNN

VICE News Tonight Vice
India’s Deadly Delta Wave

VICE News Tonight Vice
Battle For Care

VICE News Tonight Vice
Haiti: Descent into Chaos

Outstanding Continuing News Coverage: Long Form

20/20 ABC
George Floyd

The Fall of Afghanistan CNN

VICE News Tonight Vice
Taliban’s Takeover of Afghanistan

VICE News Tonight Vice
Yemen: The Forgotten War (WINNER)

VICE News Tonight Vice
Six Weeks: Inside the Texas Abortion Ban

Outstanding Soft Feature Story: Short Form

ABC News Soul of a Nation ABC
Miss Lucille (WINNER)

CNN Digital CNN
Running as Equals

CNN Heroes CNN
Shirley Raines

The Undefeated Presents ESPN
Why We Kneel

Vice News Vice
Deaf in a Pandemic

Outstanding Soft Feature Story: Long Form

20/20 ABC
The Babies of 9/11: Twenty Years Later (WINNER)

48 Hours CBS
What Happened to the Perfect Child?

60 Minutes CBS
The Comeback

The New York Times Opinion Video The New York Times
How Life Looks Through My ‘Whale Eyes’

VICE News Tonight Vice
This Family of Black Cowboys Dates Back 5 Generations

Outstanding Hard News Feature Story: Short Form

Axum: Journey to a Sacred City CNN

Chinese Detective Turned Whistleblower Reveals Torture Against Uyghurs CNN

Searching for the Lost Graves of Louisiana’s Enslaved People The New York Times

The Lead with Jake Tapper CNN
9-Year-Old Afghan Sold into Marriage (WINNER)

VICE News Tonight Vice
The Central African Republic Is Enlisting Russians in its War Against Rebels

VICE News Tonight Vice
Death Threats: Election Officials Call It Quits

Outstanding Hard News Feature Story: Long Form

‘So They Know We Existed’: Palestinians Film War in Gaza The New York Times

Day of Rage: How Trump Supporters Took the U.S. Capitol The New York Times

Fault Lines Al Jazeera International USA
Buried Truths: America’s Indigenous Boarding Schools

NBC News Digital NBC
Southlake: Racial Reckoning in a Texas Suburb

VICE News Tonight Vice
A Christian Summer Camp’s History of Abuse (WINNER)

Outstanding Investigative News Coverage: Short Form

Anderson Cooper 360 CNN
The Lost Children of Xinjiang

CBS Evening News with Norah O’Donnell CBS
Norah O’Donnell Investigates: A Silent Epidemic in the U.S. Military

CBS Mornings and CBS Evening News CBS
Seatback Collapse

Ethiopia: Exposing the Hallmarks of a Genocide CNN

How a U.S. Drone Strike Killed the Wrong Person The New York Times (WINNER)

Outstanding Investigative News Coverage: Long Form

60 Minutes CBS
Handcuffed to the Truth

Fault Lines Al Jazeera International USA
Unrelinquished: When Abusers Keep Their Guns

FRONTLINE PBS
Yemen’s COVID Cover-Up (WINNER)

FRONTLINE In Partnership with the International Consortium PBS
of Investigative Journalists
The Pandora Papers

Nightline ABC
Blindsided

The Source Vice
The Shockwave

Outstanding Live News Special

ABC News Live ABC
Mission to Mars, Live!

ABC News Special Events ABC
The Inauguration of Joseph R. Biden Jr.

ABC News Special Events ABC
9/11 – Twenty Years Later – America Remembers

Deadline | White House MSNBC
Lives Well Lived

The 15th Annual CNN Heroes All-Star Tribute CNN (WINNER)

Outstanding Recorded News Special

60 Minutes CBS
9/11: The FDNY (WINNER)

ABC News Soul of a Nation ABC
Reckonings

ABC News Soul of a Nation ABC
Juneteenth: Together We Triumph

CBS Sunday Morning CBS
Behind the Badge

The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC

Return of the Taliban: A VICE News Special Report Showtime

Outstanding News Discussion & Analysis

A Fareed Zakaria Special CNN
A Radical Rebellion: The Transformation of the GOP

CBS News Face the Nation CBS
Afghanistan’s Collapse

CBS News Face the Nation CBS
Dr. Deborah Birx: A COVID Autopsy

Meet the Press NBC
Schools, America & Race (WINNER)

The Circus: Inside the Greatest Political Show on Earth Showtime
Reigning Chaos

This Week with George Stephanopoulos ABC
Capitol Insurrection

Outstanding News Analysis: Editorial and Opinion

Amanpour CNN
60 Years Ago, We Saw the Face of Evil

The New York Times Opinion Video The New York Times
Dying in the Name of Vaccine Freedom

The New York Times Opinion Video The New York Times
Blue States, You’re the Problem (WINNER, TIE)

The New York Times Opinion Video The New York Times
I’m a Trans Runner Struggling to Compete Fairly

The New York Times Opinion Video The New York Times
Greta Thunberg Has Given Up on Politicians (WINNER, TIE)

Outstanding Live Interview

ABC News Live Prime ABC
Unvaccinated Patient in Hospital Pleads for Others to Get Vaccine

Don Lemon Tonight CNN
Exclusive Interview with Officer Michael Fanone

Katy Tur Reports MSNBC
Haiti: Biden Administration Expels Migrants to Danger

State of the Union CNN
Dealing with Tragedy: Jake Tapper Interviews Rep. Jamie Raskin After Son’s Death and January 6″

State of the Union CNN
A Congressman’s Final Words: Jake Tapper Speaks to Rep. Paul Mitchell on his Deathbed

The New York Times DealBook Summit: One-on-One with Adam Neumann The New York Times (WINNER)

Outstanding Edited Interview
20/20 ABC
Escape from a House of Horror (WINNER)

60 Minutes CBS
The Facebook Whistleblower

ABC News Soul of a Nation ABC
Officer Dunn: Capital Cop

ABC News Special ABC
Alec Baldwin Unscripted

CNN Special Report CNN
COVID WAR: The Pandemic Doctors Speak Out

Outstanding Science, Technology or Environmental Coverage

CBS News: CBS Mornings, CBS This Morning, and CBS Evening News with Norah O’Donnell
CBS News: Eye on Earth CBS

CNN Special Report CNN
Eating Planet Earth: The Future of Your Food (WINNER, TIE)

Deforestation in the Deep: Forgotten Forests CNN

Unlivable Oasis ProPublica, TIME, Truly CA, Univision Noticias (WINNER, TIE)

World News Tonight with David Muir/Nightline ABC
Madagascar: The Children of Climate Change (WINNER, TIE)

Outstanding Health or Medical Coverage

CNN Special Report CNN
WEED 6: Marijuana and Autism

Nightline ABC
The Appointment

The New York Times Opinion Video The New York Times
Death, Through a Nurse’s Eyes

The New York Times Presents FX
Move Fast & Vape Things

VICE News Tonight Vice
Aging, Inc. (WINNER)

Outstanding Arts, Culture or Entertainment Coverage

20/20 ABC
Something’s Coming: West Side Story

60 Minutes CBS
The Final Act

ABC News Live Prime ABC
Soul of a Nation: Tulsa’s Buried Truth

The New York Times Presents FX
Malfunction: The Dressing Down of Janet Jackson (WINNER)

The Story Of Vice
A Thousand Miles

Outstanding Business, Consumer or Economic Coverage

60 Minutes CBS
A New Model

ABC News Originals for Hulu Hulu
GameStopped

Bloomberg Quicktake Bloomberg News
The Paycheck: The Systemic Overtaxing of Black Homes in America

FRONTLINE and NPR in conjunction with the Investigative Reporting Workshop PBS
The Healthcare Divide

FRONTLINE and The New York Times PBS
Boeing’s Fatal Flaw (WINNER)

Outstanding Crime and Justice Coverage

“Get Away from the Target” — Rescuing Migrants from the Libyan Coast Guard The Outlaw Ocean Project / The Guardian (WINNER)

20/20 ABC
George Floyd: A Man, A Moment, America Changed

48 Hours CBS
The Station Nightclub Fire: Who’s Responsible?

Dateline NBC NBC
The Investigation

Fault Lines Al Jazeera International USA
The Jim Crow Convictions

Best News Coverage—Short Form

Ethiopia: Exposing the Hallmarks of a Genocide CNN

How a U.S. Drone Strike Killed the Wrong Person The New York Times (WINNER)

Proud Boys Were Key Instigators in Capitol Riot The Wall Street Journal

The Coup in Myanmar CNN

VICE News Tonight Vice
BANNED: A Woman’s 200-Mile Journey to Get an Abortion

Best News Coverage—Long Form

“Get Away from the Target”—Rescuing Migrants from the Libyan Coast Guard The Outlaw Ocean Project / The Guardian
60 Minutes CBS
9/11: The FDNY

Return of the Taliban: A VICE News Special Report Showtime (WINNER)

VICE News Tonight Vice
Taliban’s Takeover of Afghanistan

VICE News Tonight Vice
Yemen: The Forgotten War

Outstanding News Program in Spanish
Al Punto Univision

Aquí y Ahora Univision

Noticias Telemundo en la Noche Telemundo

Noticiero Telemundo Telemundo

Noticiero Univision Univision (WINNER)

Outstanding Journalist in Spanish Language Media
Ilia Calderón Univision

Vanessa Huac Telemundo (WINNER)

Cristina Londoño Telemundo

Jorge Ramos Univision

Teresa Rodriguez Univision

Outstanding Coverage of a Breaking News Story in Spanish
Aquí y Ahora Univision
Crisis en Texas

España: volcán en erupción CNN en Español

Insurrección en el Capitolio CNN en Español

Noticiero Telemundo Telemundo
Enero 6- Asalto a la Democracia (WINNER)

Noticiero Univision Univision
Desafío a la democracia

Outstanding Investigative Journalism in Spanish
Aqui Y Ahora Univision
La oscura luz del mundo (WINNER)

Aquí y Ahora Univision
Guerra del Agua

Noticiero Telemundo Telemundo
Secuestrados

Noticiero Telemundo Telemundo
Coyotes

Noticiero Telemundo Telemundo
Asi son las cocinas de los narcos
Outstanding Feature Story in Spanish

Aqui Y Ahora Univision
Carne de cañón

Noticiero Telemundo Telemundo
Galápagos una ventana hacia el futuro

Op-Docs The New York Times
The Death Cleaner

Op-Docs The New York Times
57 Days

Univision News Digital Univision
La lucha de mujeres negras e hispanas contra la amenaza del desalojo

VICE News Tonight Vice
Después de la tormenta

Outstanding Writing: News
20/20 ABC
Escape from a House of Horror (WINNER)

60 Minutes CBS
9/11: The FDNY

60 Minutes CBS
Handcuffed to the Truth

ABC News Live Prime ABC
Soul of a Nation: Tulsa’s Buried Truth

Return of the Taliban: A VICE News Special Report Showtime

Outstanding Research: News
20/20 ABC
Nowhere to Run: The Ahmaud Arbery Story

Ethiopia: Exposing the Hallmarks of a Genocide CNN (WINNER)

The New York Times Presents FX
Move Fast & Vape Things

Vice News Vice
The Shockwave

VICE News Tonight Vice
Handle With Care: Investigating the For-Profit Foster Care System

Outstanding Direction: News

20/20 ABC
911 Babies: Twenty Years Later
Director: Michaela Dowd

ABC News Soul of a Nation ABC
Juneteenth: Together We Triumph
Director: Tine Fields (WINNER)

ABC News Soul of a Nation ABC
Director: James Adolphus

January 6th CNN
Director: Reza Baktar

The 15th Annual CNN Heroes All-Star Tribute CNN
Director: Brett Kelly

Outstanding Video Journalism: News
60 Minutes CBS
The Green River Drift

Return of the Taliban: A VICE News Special Report Showtime (WINNER, TIE)

Unlivable Oasis ProPublica, TIME, Truly CA, Univision Noticias

VICE News Tonight Vice
Inside the Battle for Jerusalem (WINNER, TIE)

VICE News Tonight Vice
After the Flood

Outstanding Editing: News
20/20 ABC
George Floyd: A Man, A Moment, America Changed

Day of Rage: How Trump Supporters Took the U.S. Capitol The New York Times

Return of the Taliban: A VICE News Special Report Showtime

Unlivable Oasis ProPublica, TIME, Truly CA, Univision Noticias

Vice News Vice
The Shockwave (WINNER)

Outstanding Graphic Design and Art Direction: News
ABC News Soul of a Nation ABC
Graphic Open

CNN Digital CNN
QAnon Letter

CNN Digital CNN
The Hippie Trail (WINNER)

The New York Times Opinion Video The New York Times
Joe Did It. But How?

The Secret IRS Files ProPublica

VICE News Tonight Vice
Pandemic Time

Outstanding Technical Achievement

48 Hours & CBS News CBS
The Queen Carries On: A Gayle King Special

ABC News Live ABC
Mission to Mars, Live!

CBS Mornings CBS
NEW Challenge

TODAY NBC
Jenna Skydives Live with U.S. Army (WINNER)

Outstanding Regional News Story: Spot or Breaking News

7 News at Six WSVN-TV (Miami, FL)
Surfside Condo Collapse

Battleground Salt Lake KSL 5-TV (Salt Lake City, UT) (WINNER)

Local 10 News WPLG-TV (Miami-Ft.
Condo Collapse – The 10:00 Hour Lauderdale, FL)

NBC 7 News At 11 KNSD-TV (San Diego,
Wildfire Triggers Evacuations CA)

WAVE 3 News WAVE 3 (Louisville, Louisville’s First Weekend of Protests KY)

WFAA at 10pm WFAA-TV (Dallas – Not Cancun… Fort Worth, TX)

Outstanding Regional News Story: Investigative Report

ABC15 News KNXV-TV (Phoenix, Full Disclosure AZ)

CBS 2 Chicago 10pm WBBM-TV (Chicago, My Name Is Anjanette Young IL) (WINNER)

KARE 11 News KARE-TV
KARE 11 Investigates: Cruel & Unusual (Minneapolis, MN)

FOX31 KDVR-TV (Denver, Police, Paramedics, and Ketamine: What Happened to Elijah McClain CO)

More from The Hollywood Reporter

Icon Link Plus Icon
The Hollywood Reporter is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 The Hollywood Reporter, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
THE HOLLYWOOD REPORTER is a registered trademark of The Hollywood Reporter, LLC.
Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad