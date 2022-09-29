ABC, Vice, CBS Among News Emmy Winners

CBS, ABC and Vice were among the top winners at the 43rd annual News and Documentary Emmy Awards on Wednesday.

During a ceremony held at the Palladium Times Square in New York City and streamed online, the first night of the two-evening event celebrated the News categories, while the Documentary winners will be announced Thursday.

Scheduled presenters at the News portion included ABC News’ Linsey Davis, CBS News’ Margarat Brennan, CNN’s Omar Jimenez, NBC News’ Morgan Radford, Noticias Telemundo’s Julio Vaqueiro, Univision’s Teresa Rodrigues and Vice News’ Paola Ramos.

PBS NewsHour anchor and managing editor Judy Woodruff was the previously announced recipient of the night’s lifetime achievement honors during the News event, with McNeill/Lehrer NewsHour co-founder Robert McNeil chosen to present the award.

The full list of winners from the first night of the News & Documentary Emmy Awards ceremony is below.

Outstanding Live News Program

ABC World News Tonight with David Muir ABC

Anderson Cooper 360 CNN

CBS Mornings / CBS This Morning CBS (WINNER)

NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt NBC

The Lead with Jake Tapper CNN

Today NBC

Outstanding Recorded News Program

20/20 ABC

60 Minutes CBS (WINNER)

ABC News Soul of a Nation ABC

CBS Sunday Morning CBS

Nightline ABC

Outstanding Emerging Journalist

Anna Kook AJ+

Omar Jimenez CNN

Antonia Hylton NBC

Paola Ramos Vice

Rachel Scott ABC (WINNER)

Outstanding Live Breaking News Coverage

ABC News Special Events ABC

The January 6th Insurrection

Belarus: Inside a Manufactured Migrant Crisis CNN

CBS News CBS

Assault on the Capitol

Haitians Converge on the U.S. Mexico Border CNN

NBC News Specials NBC

January 6 Attack on the Capitol (WINNER)

PBS NewsHour PBS

PBS NewsHour’s Special Coverage of the Electoral College Count

Outstanding Edited Breaking News Coverage

60 Minutes CBS

January 6th

60 Minutes CBS

The Beast

A Reporter’s Video from Inside the Capitol Siege The New Yorker

ABC News Originals for Hulu Hulu

24 Hours: Assault on the Capitol

ABC World News Tonight with David Muir ABC

The Insurrection

Vice News

Inside the Battle for Jerusalem (WINNER)

Outstanding Continuing News Coverage: Short Form

ABC World News Tonight with David Muir ABC

Afghanistan Unraveling

ABC World News Tonight with David Muir ABC

The Climate Crisis (WINNER)

NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt NBC

Richard Engel – Afghanistan Continuing Coverage

The Coup in Myanmar CNN

VICE News Tonight Vice

India’s Deadly Delta Wave

VICE News Tonight Vice

Battle For Care

VICE News Tonight Vice

Haiti: Descent into Chaos

Outstanding Continuing News Coverage: Long Form

20/20 ABC

George Floyd

The Fall of Afghanistan CNN

VICE News Tonight Vice

Taliban’s Takeover of Afghanistan

VICE News Tonight Vice

Yemen: The Forgotten War (WINNER)

VICE News Tonight Vice

Six Weeks: Inside the Texas Abortion Ban

Outstanding Soft Feature Story: Short Form

ABC News Soul of a Nation ABC

Miss Lucille (WINNER)

CNN Digital CNN

Running as Equals

CNN Heroes CNN

Shirley Raines

The Undefeated Presents ESPN

Why We Kneel

Vice News Vice

Deaf in a Pandemic

Outstanding Soft Feature Story: Long Form

20/20 ABC

The Babies of 9/11: Twenty Years Later (WINNER)

48 Hours CBS

What Happened to the Perfect Child?

60 Minutes CBS

The Comeback

The New York Times Opinion Video The New York Times

How Life Looks Through My ‘Whale Eyes’

VICE News Tonight Vice

This Family of Black Cowboys Dates Back 5 Generations

Outstanding Hard News Feature Story: Short Form

Axum: Journey to a Sacred City CNN

Chinese Detective Turned Whistleblower Reveals Torture Against Uyghurs CNN

Searching for the Lost Graves of Louisiana’s Enslaved People The New York Times

The Lead with Jake Tapper CNN

9-Year-Old Afghan Sold into Marriage (WINNER)

VICE News Tonight Vice

The Central African Republic Is Enlisting Russians in its War Against Rebels

VICE News Tonight Vice

Death Threats: Election Officials Call It Quits

Outstanding Hard News Feature Story: Long Form

‘So They Know We Existed’: Palestinians Film War in Gaza The New York Times

Day of Rage: How Trump Supporters Took the U.S. Capitol The New York Times

Fault Lines Al Jazeera International USA

Buried Truths: America’s Indigenous Boarding Schools

NBC News Digital NBC

Southlake: Racial Reckoning in a Texas Suburb

VICE News Tonight Vice

A Christian Summer Camp’s History of Abuse (WINNER)

Outstanding Investigative News Coverage: Short Form

Anderson Cooper 360 CNN

The Lost Children of Xinjiang

CBS Evening News with Norah O’Donnell CBS

Norah O’Donnell Investigates: A Silent Epidemic in the U.S. Military

CBS Mornings and CBS Evening News CBS

Seatback Collapse

Ethiopia: Exposing the Hallmarks of a Genocide CNN

How a U.S. Drone Strike Killed the Wrong Person The New York Times (WINNER)

Outstanding Investigative News Coverage: Long Form

60 Minutes CBS

Handcuffed to the Truth

Fault Lines Al Jazeera International USA

Unrelinquished: When Abusers Keep Their Guns

FRONTLINE PBS

Yemen’s COVID Cover-Up (WINNER)

FRONTLINE In Partnership with the International Consortium PBS

of Investigative Journalists

The Pandora Papers

Nightline ABC

Blindsided

The Source Vice

The Shockwave

Outstanding Live News Special

ABC News Live ABC

Mission to Mars, Live!

ABC News Special Events ABC

The Inauguration of Joseph R. Biden Jr.

ABC News Special Events ABC

9/11 – Twenty Years Later – America Remembers

Deadline | White House MSNBC

Lives Well Lived

The 15th Annual CNN Heroes All-Star Tribute CNN (WINNER)

Outstanding Recorded News Special

60 Minutes CBS

9/11: The FDNY (WINNER)

ABC News Soul of a Nation ABC

Reckonings

ABC News Soul of a Nation ABC

Juneteenth: Together We Triumph

CBS Sunday Morning CBS

Behind the Badge

The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC

Return of the Taliban: A VICE News Special Report Showtime

Outstanding News Discussion & Analysis

A Fareed Zakaria Special CNN

A Radical Rebellion: The Transformation of the GOP

CBS News Face the Nation CBS

Afghanistan’s Collapse

CBS News Face the Nation CBS

Dr. Deborah Birx: A COVID Autopsy

Meet the Press NBC

Schools, America & Race (WINNER)

The Circus: Inside the Greatest Political Show on Earth Showtime

Reigning Chaos

This Week with George Stephanopoulos ABC

Capitol Insurrection

Outstanding News Analysis: Editorial and Opinion

Amanpour CNN

60 Years Ago, We Saw the Face of Evil

The New York Times Opinion Video The New York Times

Dying in the Name of Vaccine Freedom

The New York Times Opinion Video The New York Times

Blue States, You’re the Problem (WINNER, TIE)

The New York Times Opinion Video The New York Times

I’m a Trans Runner Struggling to Compete Fairly

The New York Times Opinion Video The New York Times

Greta Thunberg Has Given Up on Politicians (WINNER, TIE)

Outstanding Live Interview

ABC News Live Prime ABC

Unvaccinated Patient in Hospital Pleads for Others to Get Vaccine

Don Lemon Tonight CNN

Exclusive Interview with Officer Michael Fanone

Katy Tur Reports MSNBC

Haiti: Biden Administration Expels Migrants to Danger

State of the Union CNN

Dealing with Tragedy: Jake Tapper Interviews Rep. Jamie Raskin After Son’s Death and January 6″

State of the Union CNN

A Congressman’s Final Words: Jake Tapper Speaks to Rep. Paul Mitchell on his Deathbed

The New York Times DealBook Summit: One-on-One with Adam Neumann The New York Times (WINNER)

Outstanding Edited Interview

20/20 ABC

Escape from a House of Horror (WINNER)

60 Minutes CBS

The Facebook Whistleblower

ABC News Soul of a Nation ABC

Officer Dunn: Capital Cop

ABC News Special ABC

Alec Baldwin Unscripted

CNN Special Report CNN

COVID WAR: The Pandemic Doctors Speak Out

Outstanding Science, Technology or Environmental Coverage

CBS News: CBS Mornings, CBS This Morning, and CBS Evening News with Norah O’Donnell

CBS News: Eye on Earth CBS

CNN Special Report CNN

Eating Planet Earth: The Future of Your Food (WINNER, TIE)

Deforestation in the Deep: Forgotten Forests CNN

Unlivable Oasis ProPublica, TIME, Truly CA, Univision Noticias (WINNER, TIE)

World News Tonight with David Muir/Nightline ABC

Madagascar: The Children of Climate Change (WINNER, TIE)

Outstanding Health or Medical Coverage

CNN Special Report CNN

WEED 6: Marijuana and Autism

Nightline ABC

The Appointment

The New York Times Opinion Video The New York Times

Death, Through a Nurse’s Eyes

The New York Times Presents FX

Move Fast & Vape Things

VICE News Tonight Vice

Aging, Inc. (WINNER)

Outstanding Arts, Culture or Entertainment Coverage

20/20 ABC

Something’s Coming: West Side Story

60 Minutes CBS

The Final Act

ABC News Live Prime ABC

Soul of a Nation: Tulsa’s Buried Truth

The New York Times Presents FX

Malfunction: The Dressing Down of Janet Jackson (WINNER)

The Story Of Vice

A Thousand Miles

Outstanding Business, Consumer or Economic Coverage

60 Minutes CBS

A New Model

ABC News Originals for Hulu Hulu

GameStopped

Bloomberg Quicktake Bloomberg News

The Paycheck: The Systemic Overtaxing of Black Homes in America

FRONTLINE and NPR in conjunction with the Investigative Reporting Workshop PBS

The Healthcare Divide

FRONTLINE and The New York Times PBS

Boeing’s Fatal Flaw (WINNER)

Outstanding Crime and Justice Coverage

“Get Away from the Target” — Rescuing Migrants from the Libyan Coast Guard The Outlaw Ocean Project / The Guardian (WINNER)

20/20 ABC

George Floyd: A Man, A Moment, America Changed

48 Hours CBS

The Station Nightclub Fire: Who’s Responsible?

Dateline NBC NBC

The Investigation

Fault Lines Al Jazeera International USA

The Jim Crow Convictions

Best News Coverage—Short Form

Ethiopia: Exposing the Hallmarks of a Genocide CNN

How a U.S. Drone Strike Killed the Wrong Person The New York Times (WINNER)

Proud Boys Were Key Instigators in Capitol Riot The Wall Street Journal

The Coup in Myanmar CNN

VICE News Tonight Vice

BANNED: A Woman’s 200-Mile Journey to Get an Abortion

Best News Coverage—Long Form

“Get Away from the Target”—Rescuing Migrants from the Libyan Coast Guard The Outlaw Ocean Project / The Guardian

60 Minutes CBS

9/11: The FDNY

Return of the Taliban: A VICE News Special Report Showtime (WINNER)

VICE News Tonight Vice

Taliban’s Takeover of Afghanistan

VICE News Tonight Vice

Yemen: The Forgotten War

Outstanding News Program in Spanish

Al Punto Univision

Aquí y Ahora Univision

Noticias Telemundo en la Noche Telemundo

Noticiero Telemundo Telemundo

Noticiero Univision Univision (WINNER)

Outstanding Journalist in Spanish Language Media

Ilia Calderón Univision

Vanessa Huac Telemundo (WINNER)

Cristina Londoño Telemundo

Jorge Ramos Univision

Teresa Rodriguez Univision

Outstanding Coverage of a Breaking News Story in Spanish

Aquí y Ahora Univision

Crisis en Texas

España: volcán en erupción CNN en Español

Insurrección en el Capitolio CNN en Español

Noticiero Telemundo Telemundo

Enero 6- Asalto a la Democracia (WINNER)

Noticiero Univision Univision

Desafío a la democracia

Outstanding Investigative Journalism in Spanish

Aqui Y Ahora Univision

La oscura luz del mundo (WINNER)

Aquí y Ahora Univision

Guerra del Agua

Noticiero Telemundo Telemundo

Secuestrados

Noticiero Telemundo Telemundo

Coyotes

Noticiero Telemundo Telemundo

Asi son las cocinas de los narcos

Outstanding Feature Story in Spanish

Aqui Y Ahora Univision

Carne de cañón

Noticiero Telemundo Telemundo

Galápagos una ventana hacia el futuro

Op-Docs The New York Times

The Death Cleaner

Op-Docs The New York Times

57 Days

Univision News Digital Univision

La lucha de mujeres negras e hispanas contra la amenaza del desalojo

VICE News Tonight Vice

Después de la tormenta

Outstanding Writing: News

20/20 ABC

Escape from a House of Horror (WINNER)

60 Minutes CBS

9/11: The FDNY

60 Minutes CBS

Handcuffed to the Truth

ABC News Live Prime ABC

Soul of a Nation: Tulsa’s Buried Truth

Return of the Taliban: A VICE News Special Report Showtime

Outstanding Research: News

20/20 ABC

Nowhere to Run: The Ahmaud Arbery Story

Ethiopia: Exposing the Hallmarks of a Genocide CNN (WINNER)

The New York Times Presents FX

Move Fast & Vape Things

Vice News Vice

The Shockwave

VICE News Tonight Vice

Handle With Care: Investigating the For-Profit Foster Care System

Outstanding Direction: News

20/20 ABC

911 Babies: Twenty Years Later

Director: Michaela Dowd

ABC News Soul of a Nation ABC

Juneteenth: Together We Triumph

Director: Tine Fields (WINNER)

ABC News Soul of a Nation ABC

Director: James Adolphus

January 6th CNN

Director: Reza Baktar

The 15th Annual CNN Heroes All-Star Tribute CNN

Director: Brett Kelly

Outstanding Video Journalism: News

60 Minutes CBS

The Green River Drift

Return of the Taliban: A VICE News Special Report Showtime (WINNER, TIE)

Unlivable Oasis ProPublica, TIME, Truly CA, Univision Noticias

VICE News Tonight Vice

Inside the Battle for Jerusalem (WINNER, TIE)

VICE News Tonight Vice

After the Flood

Outstanding Editing: News

20/20 ABC

George Floyd: A Man, A Moment, America Changed

Day of Rage: How Trump Supporters Took the U.S. Capitol The New York Times

Return of the Taliban: A VICE News Special Report Showtime

Unlivable Oasis ProPublica, TIME, Truly CA, Univision Noticias

Vice News Vice

The Shockwave (WINNER)

Outstanding Graphic Design and Art Direction: News

ABC News Soul of a Nation ABC

Graphic Open

CNN Digital CNN

QAnon Letter

CNN Digital CNN

The Hippie Trail (WINNER)

The New York Times Opinion Video The New York Times

Joe Did It. But How?

The Secret IRS Files ProPublica

VICE News Tonight Vice

Pandemic Time

Outstanding Technical Achievement

48 Hours & CBS News CBS

The Queen Carries On: A Gayle King Special

ABC News Live ABC

Mission to Mars, Live!

CBS Mornings CBS

NEW Challenge

TODAY NBC

Jenna Skydives Live with U.S. Army (WINNER)

Outstanding Regional News Story: Spot or Breaking News

7 News at Six WSVN-TV (Miami, FL)

Surfside Condo Collapse

Battleground Salt Lake KSL 5-TV (Salt Lake City, UT) (WINNER)

Local 10 News WPLG-TV (Miami-Ft.

Condo Collapse – The 10:00 Hour Lauderdale, FL)

NBC 7 News At 11 KNSD-TV (San Diego,

Wildfire Triggers Evacuations CA)

WAVE 3 News WAVE 3 (Louisville, Louisville’s First Weekend of Protests KY)

WFAA at 10pm WFAA-TV (Dallas – Not Cancun… Fort Worth, TX)

Outstanding Regional News Story: Investigative Report

ABC15 News KNXV-TV (Phoenix, Full Disclosure AZ)

CBS 2 Chicago 10pm WBBM-TV (Chicago, My Name Is Anjanette Young IL) (WINNER)

KARE 11 News KARE-TV

KARE 11 Investigates: Cruel & Unusual (Minneapolis, MN)

FOX31 KDVR-TV (Denver, Police, Paramedics, and Ketamine: What Happened to Elijah McClain CO)