ABC, Vice, CBS Among News Emmy Winners

- Share this article on Facebook
- Share this article on Twitter
- Share this article on Email
- Show additional share options
- Share this article on Print
- Share this article on Comment
- Share this article on Whatsapp
- Share this article on Linkedin
- Share this article on Reddit
- Share this article on Pinit
- Share this article on Tumblr
CBS, ABC and Vice were among the top winners at the 43rd annual News and Documentary Emmy Awards on Wednesday.
During a ceremony held at the Palladium Times Square in New York City and streamed online, the first night of the two-evening event celebrated the News categories, while the Documentary winners will be announced Thursday.
Scheduled presenters at the News portion included ABC News’ Linsey Davis, CBS News’ Margarat Brennan, CNN’s Omar Jimenez, NBC News’ Morgan Radford, Noticias Telemundo’s Julio Vaqueiro, Univision’s Teresa Rodrigues and Vice News’ Paola Ramos.
Related Stories
PBS NewsHour anchor and managing editor Judy Woodruff was the previously announced recipient of the night’s lifetime achievement honors during the News event, with McNeill/Lehrer NewsHour co-founder Robert McNeil chosen to present the award.
The full list of winners from the first night of the News & Documentary Emmy Awards ceremony is below.
Outstanding Live News Program
ABC World News Tonight with David Muir ABC
Anderson Cooper 360 CNN
CBS Mornings / CBS This Morning CBS (WINNER)
NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt NBC
The Lead with Jake Tapper CNN
Today NBC
Outstanding Recorded News Program
20/20 ABC
60 Minutes CBS (WINNER)
ABC News Soul of a Nation ABC
CBS Sunday Morning CBS
Nightline ABC
Outstanding Emerging Journalist
Anna Kook AJ+
Omar Jimenez CNN
Antonia Hylton NBC
Paola Ramos Vice
Rachel Scott ABC (WINNER)
Outstanding Live Breaking News Coverage
ABC News Special Events ABC
The January 6th Insurrection
Belarus: Inside a Manufactured Migrant Crisis CNN
CBS News CBS
Assault on the Capitol
Haitians Converge on the U.S. Mexico Border CNN
NBC News Specials NBC
January 6 Attack on the Capitol (WINNER)
PBS NewsHour PBS
PBS NewsHour’s Special Coverage of the Electoral College Count
Outstanding Edited Breaking News Coverage
60 Minutes CBS
January 6th
60 Minutes CBS
The Beast
A Reporter’s Video from Inside the Capitol Siege The New Yorker
ABC News Originals for Hulu Hulu
24 Hours: Assault on the Capitol
ABC World News Tonight with David Muir ABC
The Insurrection
Vice News
Inside the Battle for Jerusalem (WINNER)
Outstanding Continuing News Coverage: Short Form
ABC World News Tonight with David Muir ABC
Afghanistan Unraveling
ABC World News Tonight with David Muir ABC
The Climate Crisis (WINNER)
NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt NBC
Richard Engel – Afghanistan Continuing Coverage
The Coup in Myanmar CNN
VICE News Tonight Vice
India’s Deadly Delta Wave
VICE News Tonight Vice
Battle For Care
VICE News Tonight Vice
Haiti: Descent into Chaos
Outstanding Continuing News Coverage: Long Form
20/20 ABC
George Floyd
The Fall of Afghanistan CNN
VICE News Tonight Vice
Taliban’s Takeover of Afghanistan
VICE News Tonight Vice
Yemen: The Forgotten War (WINNER)
VICE News Tonight Vice
Six Weeks: Inside the Texas Abortion Ban
Outstanding Soft Feature Story: Short Form
ABC News Soul of a Nation ABC
Miss Lucille (WINNER)
CNN Digital CNN
Running as Equals
CNN Heroes CNN
Shirley Raines
The Undefeated Presents ESPN
Why We Kneel
Vice News Vice
Deaf in a Pandemic
Outstanding Soft Feature Story: Long Form
20/20 ABC
The Babies of 9/11: Twenty Years Later (WINNER)
48 Hours CBS
What Happened to the Perfect Child?
60 Minutes CBS
The Comeback
The New York Times Opinion Video The New York Times
How Life Looks Through My ‘Whale Eyes’
VICE News Tonight Vice
This Family of Black Cowboys Dates Back 5 Generations
Outstanding Hard News Feature Story: Short Form
Axum: Journey to a Sacred City CNN
Chinese Detective Turned Whistleblower Reveals Torture Against Uyghurs CNN
Searching for the Lost Graves of Louisiana’s Enslaved People The New York Times
The Lead with Jake Tapper CNN
9-Year-Old Afghan Sold into Marriage (WINNER)
VICE News Tonight Vice
The Central African Republic Is Enlisting Russians in its War Against Rebels
VICE News Tonight Vice
Death Threats: Election Officials Call It Quits
Outstanding Hard News Feature Story: Long Form
‘So They Know We Existed’: Palestinians Film War in Gaza The New York Times
Day of Rage: How Trump Supporters Took the U.S. Capitol The New York Times
Fault Lines Al Jazeera International USA
Buried Truths: America’s Indigenous Boarding Schools
NBC News Digital NBC
Southlake: Racial Reckoning in a Texas Suburb
VICE News Tonight Vice
A Christian Summer Camp’s History of Abuse (WINNER)
Outstanding Investigative News Coverage: Short Form
Anderson Cooper 360 CNN
The Lost Children of Xinjiang
CBS Evening News with Norah O’Donnell CBS
Norah O’Donnell Investigates: A Silent Epidemic in the U.S. Military
CBS Mornings and CBS Evening News CBS
Seatback Collapse
Ethiopia: Exposing the Hallmarks of a Genocide CNN
How a U.S. Drone Strike Killed the Wrong Person The New York Times (WINNER)
Outstanding Investigative News Coverage: Long Form
60 Minutes CBS
Handcuffed to the Truth
Fault Lines Al Jazeera International USA
Unrelinquished: When Abusers Keep Their Guns
FRONTLINE PBS
Yemen’s COVID Cover-Up (WINNER)
FRONTLINE In Partnership with the International Consortium PBS
of Investigative Journalists
The Pandora Papers
Nightline ABC
Blindsided
The Source Vice
The Shockwave
Outstanding Live News Special
ABC News Live ABC
Mission to Mars, Live!
ABC News Special Events ABC
The Inauguration of Joseph R. Biden Jr.
ABC News Special Events ABC
9/11 – Twenty Years Later – America Remembers
Deadline | White House MSNBC
Lives Well Lived
The 15th Annual CNN Heroes All-Star Tribute CNN (WINNER)
Outstanding Recorded News Special
60 Minutes CBS
9/11: The FDNY (WINNER)
ABC News Soul of a Nation ABC
Reckonings
ABC News Soul of a Nation ABC
Juneteenth: Together We Triumph
CBS Sunday Morning CBS
Behind the Badge
The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC
Return of the Taliban: A VICE News Special Report Showtime
Outstanding News Discussion & Analysis
A Fareed Zakaria Special CNN
A Radical Rebellion: The Transformation of the GOP
CBS News Face the Nation CBS
Afghanistan’s Collapse
CBS News Face the Nation CBS
Dr. Deborah Birx: A COVID Autopsy
Meet the Press NBC
Schools, America & Race (WINNER)
The Circus: Inside the Greatest Political Show on Earth Showtime
Reigning Chaos
This Week with George Stephanopoulos ABC
Capitol Insurrection
Outstanding News Analysis: Editorial and Opinion
Amanpour CNN
60 Years Ago, We Saw the Face of Evil
The New York Times Opinion Video The New York Times
Dying in the Name of Vaccine Freedom
The New York Times Opinion Video The New York Times
Blue States, You’re the Problem (WINNER, TIE)
The New York Times Opinion Video The New York Times
I’m a Trans Runner Struggling to Compete Fairly
The New York Times Opinion Video The New York Times
Greta Thunberg Has Given Up on Politicians (WINNER, TIE)
Outstanding Live Interview
ABC News Live Prime ABC
Unvaccinated Patient in Hospital Pleads for Others to Get Vaccine
Don Lemon Tonight CNN
Exclusive Interview with Officer Michael Fanone
Katy Tur Reports MSNBC
Haiti: Biden Administration Expels Migrants to Danger
State of the Union CNN
Dealing with Tragedy: Jake Tapper Interviews Rep. Jamie Raskin After Son’s Death and January 6″
State of the Union CNN
A Congressman’s Final Words: Jake Tapper Speaks to Rep. Paul Mitchell on his Deathbed
The New York Times DealBook Summit: One-on-One with Adam Neumann The New York Times (WINNER)
Outstanding Edited Interview
20/20 ABC
Escape from a House of Horror (WINNER)
60 Minutes CBS
The Facebook Whistleblower
ABC News Soul of a Nation ABC
Officer Dunn: Capital Cop
ABC News Special ABC
Alec Baldwin Unscripted
CNN Special Report CNN
COVID WAR: The Pandemic Doctors Speak Out
Outstanding Science, Technology or Environmental Coverage
CBS News: CBS Mornings, CBS This Morning, and CBS Evening News with Norah O’Donnell
CBS News: Eye on Earth CBS
CNN Special Report CNN
Eating Planet Earth: The Future of Your Food (WINNER, TIE)
Deforestation in the Deep: Forgotten Forests CNN
Unlivable Oasis ProPublica, TIME, Truly CA, Univision Noticias (WINNER, TIE)
World News Tonight with David Muir/Nightline ABC
Madagascar: The Children of Climate Change (WINNER, TIE)
Outstanding Health or Medical Coverage
CNN Special Report CNN
WEED 6: Marijuana and Autism
Nightline ABC
The Appointment
The New York Times Opinion Video The New York Times
Death, Through a Nurse’s Eyes
The New York Times Presents FX
Move Fast & Vape Things
VICE News Tonight Vice
Aging, Inc. (WINNER)
Outstanding Arts, Culture or Entertainment Coverage
20/20 ABC
Something’s Coming: West Side Story
60 Minutes CBS
The Final Act
ABC News Live Prime ABC
Soul of a Nation: Tulsa’s Buried Truth
The New York Times Presents FX
Malfunction: The Dressing Down of Janet Jackson (WINNER)
The Story Of Vice
A Thousand Miles
Outstanding Business, Consumer or Economic Coverage
60 Minutes CBS
A New Model
ABC News Originals for Hulu Hulu
GameStopped
Bloomberg Quicktake Bloomberg News
The Paycheck: The Systemic Overtaxing of Black Homes in America
FRONTLINE and NPR in conjunction with the Investigative Reporting Workshop PBS
The Healthcare Divide
FRONTLINE and The New York Times PBS
Boeing’s Fatal Flaw (WINNER)
Outstanding Crime and Justice Coverage
“Get Away from the Target” — Rescuing Migrants from the Libyan Coast Guard The Outlaw Ocean Project / The Guardian (WINNER)
20/20 ABC
George Floyd: A Man, A Moment, America Changed
48 Hours CBS
The Station Nightclub Fire: Who’s Responsible?
Dateline NBC NBC
The Investigation
Fault Lines Al Jazeera International USA
The Jim Crow Convictions
Best News Coverage—Short Form
Ethiopia: Exposing the Hallmarks of a Genocide CNN
How a U.S. Drone Strike Killed the Wrong Person The New York Times (WINNER)
Proud Boys Were Key Instigators in Capitol Riot The Wall Street Journal
The Coup in Myanmar CNN
VICE News Tonight Vice
BANNED: A Woman’s 200-Mile Journey to Get an Abortion
Best News Coverage—Long Form
“Get Away from the Target”—Rescuing Migrants from the Libyan Coast Guard The Outlaw Ocean Project / The Guardian
60 Minutes CBS
9/11: The FDNY
Return of the Taliban: A VICE News Special Report Showtime (WINNER)
VICE News Tonight Vice
Taliban’s Takeover of Afghanistan
VICE News Tonight Vice
Yemen: The Forgotten War
Outstanding News Program in Spanish
Al Punto Univision
Aquí y Ahora Univision
Noticias Telemundo en la Noche Telemundo
Noticiero Telemundo Telemundo
Noticiero Univision Univision (WINNER)
Outstanding Journalist in Spanish Language Media
Ilia Calderón Univision
Vanessa Huac Telemundo (WINNER)
Cristina Londoño Telemundo
Jorge Ramos Univision
Teresa Rodriguez Univision
Outstanding Coverage of a Breaking News Story in Spanish
Aquí y Ahora Univision
Crisis en Texas
España: volcán en erupción CNN en Español
Insurrección en el Capitolio CNN en Español
Noticiero Telemundo Telemundo
Enero 6- Asalto a la Democracia (WINNER)
Noticiero Univision Univision
Desafío a la democracia
Outstanding Investigative Journalism in Spanish
Aqui Y Ahora Univision
La oscura luz del mundo (WINNER)
Aquí y Ahora Univision
Guerra del Agua
Noticiero Telemundo Telemundo
Secuestrados
Noticiero Telemundo Telemundo
Coyotes
Noticiero Telemundo Telemundo
Asi son las cocinas de los narcos
Outstanding Feature Story in Spanish
Aqui Y Ahora Univision
Carne de cañón
Noticiero Telemundo Telemundo
Galápagos una ventana hacia el futuro
Op-Docs The New York Times
The Death Cleaner
Op-Docs The New York Times
57 Days
Univision News Digital Univision
La lucha de mujeres negras e hispanas contra la amenaza del desalojo
VICE News Tonight Vice
Después de la tormenta
Outstanding Writing: News
20/20 ABC
Escape from a House of Horror (WINNER)
60 Minutes CBS
9/11: The FDNY
60 Minutes CBS
Handcuffed to the Truth
ABC News Live Prime ABC
Soul of a Nation: Tulsa’s Buried Truth
Return of the Taliban: A VICE News Special Report Showtime
Outstanding Research: News
20/20 ABC
Nowhere to Run: The Ahmaud Arbery Story
Ethiopia: Exposing the Hallmarks of a Genocide CNN (WINNER)
The New York Times Presents FX
Move Fast & Vape Things
Vice News Vice
The Shockwave
VICE News Tonight Vice
Handle With Care: Investigating the For-Profit Foster Care System
Outstanding Direction: News
20/20 ABC
911 Babies: Twenty Years Later
Director: Michaela Dowd
ABC News Soul of a Nation ABC
Juneteenth: Together We Triumph
Director: Tine Fields (WINNER)
ABC News Soul of a Nation ABC
Director: James Adolphus
January 6th CNN
Director: Reza Baktar
The 15th Annual CNN Heroes All-Star Tribute CNN
Director: Brett Kelly
Outstanding Video Journalism: News
60 Minutes CBS
The Green River Drift
Return of the Taliban: A VICE News Special Report Showtime (WINNER, TIE)
Unlivable Oasis ProPublica, TIME, Truly CA, Univision Noticias
VICE News Tonight Vice
Inside the Battle for Jerusalem (WINNER, TIE)
VICE News Tonight Vice
After the Flood
Outstanding Editing: News
20/20 ABC
George Floyd: A Man, A Moment, America Changed
Day of Rage: How Trump Supporters Took the U.S. Capitol The New York Times
Return of the Taliban: A VICE News Special Report Showtime
Unlivable Oasis ProPublica, TIME, Truly CA, Univision Noticias
Vice News Vice
The Shockwave (WINNER)
Outstanding Graphic Design and Art Direction: News
ABC News Soul of a Nation ABC
Graphic Open
CNN Digital CNN
QAnon Letter
CNN Digital CNN
The Hippie Trail (WINNER)
The New York Times Opinion Video The New York Times
Joe Did It. But How?
The Secret IRS Files ProPublica
VICE News Tonight Vice
Pandemic Time
Outstanding Technical Achievement
48 Hours & CBS News CBS
The Queen Carries On: A Gayle King Special
ABC News Live ABC
Mission to Mars, Live!
CBS Mornings CBS
NEW Challenge
TODAY NBC
Jenna Skydives Live with U.S. Army (WINNER)
Outstanding Regional News Story: Spot or Breaking News
7 News at Six WSVN-TV (Miami, FL)
Surfside Condo Collapse
Battleground Salt Lake KSL 5-TV (Salt Lake City, UT) (WINNER)
Local 10 News WPLG-TV (Miami-Ft.
Condo Collapse – The 10:00 Hour Lauderdale, FL)
NBC 7 News At 11 KNSD-TV (San Diego,
Wildfire Triggers Evacuations CA)
WAVE 3 News WAVE 3 (Louisville, Louisville’s First Weekend of Protests KY)
WFAA at 10pm WFAA-TV (Dallas – Not Cancun… Fort Worth, TX)
Outstanding Regional News Story: Investigative Report
ABC15 News KNXV-TV (Phoenix, Full Disclosure AZ)
CBS 2 Chicago 10pm WBBM-TV (Chicago, My Name Is Anjanette Young IL) (WINNER)
KARE 11 News KARE-TV
KARE 11 Investigates: Cruel & Unusual (Minneapolis, MN)
FOX31 KDVR-TV (Denver, Police, Paramedics, and Ketamine: What Happened to Elijah McClain CO)
THR Newsletters
Sign up for THR news straight to your inbox every day