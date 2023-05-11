‘Next Level Chef’ Plates Two-Season Renewal at Fox

Fox is ordering up two more helpings of Next Level Chef.

The network has renewed the cooking competition show from Gordon Ramsay for two more seasons, which will take Next Level Chef through season four. The renewal comes just ahead of the show’s season finale Thursday night.

The pickup for Next Level Chef continues Fox’s long-standing partnership with Ramsay, which also includes the long-running Hell’s Kitchen and Masterchef and the upcoming Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars. Fox Entertainment and Ramsay have also partnered on the chef’s production company, Studio Ramsay Global.

“I’m so thrilled that we’ll be bringing two more seasons of Next Level Chef to Fox,” said Ramsay, who also executive produces the show. “It’s the culinary gauntlet of cooking competition shows, and we’re excited to continue to raise the bar.”

Added Allison Wallach, president unscripted programming at Fox Entertainment, “Serving up two more orders of Next Level Chef was an easy decision on the heels of an incredible sophomore season, propelled by its historic post-Super Bowl debut. Gordon has orchestrated a series that brilliantly demands skill and creativity in a tri-level pressure cooker, delivering high stakes, high drama and some of the most innovative cooking I’ve ever seen.”

Season two of Next Level Chef averages about 6.1 million cross-platform viewers (including its post-Super Bowl premiere). Seven-day Nielsen ratings put the show at 4 million viewers and a 0.99 rating among adults 18-49; factoring out the season premiere, it draws 2.75 million viewers and a 0.57 rating in the 18-49 demographic over seven days.