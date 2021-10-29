NFL, Baseball Dominate 3-Day Ratings

- Share this article on Facebook
- Share this article on Twitter
- Share this article on Email
- Show additional share options
- Share this article on Print
- Share this article on Comment
- Share this article on Whatsapp
- Share this article on Linkedin
- Share this article on Reddit
- Share this article on Pinit
- Share this article on Tumblr
The top of the three-day Nielsen ratings for the week of Oct. 18-24 is heavier on sports than usual, at least among adults 18-49.
Eight of the top 10 shows in the key ad demographic for the week were live sports telecasts, led by the three primetime NFL games. Four games from baseball’s league championship series and a contest from the NBA’s opening night also made the top 10.
Things were more tilted toward entertainment programming on the total viewer side, per usual, since live sports doesn’t tend to add much audience with delayed viewing. The three NFL games are again on top, but 15 of the remaining 17 shows in the top 20 are entertainment shows; CBS’ 60 Minutes and game six of the National League championship are the exceptions.
Related Stories
60 Minutes (which benefited from an NFL lead-in) was also the top non-sports program in adults 18-49 with a 1.49 rating. ABC’s Grey’s Anatomy had the biggest demo gain of any show in the top 20, growing by 0.51 points to 1.13. CBS’ Blue Bloods added the most total viewers (3.15 million) to end with 9.21 million after three days.
Below are the top 20 shows in three-day ratings for the week of Oct. 18-24.
Total Viewers
|Show
|Network
|Live +3 viewers (000s)
|Change vs. live + SD (000s)
|% change vs. live + SD
|Sunday Night Football
|NBC
|16,211
|98
|1%
|Thursday Night Football
|Fox
|13,097
|103
|1%
|Monday Night Football
|ESPN
|12,653
|123
|1%
|60 Minutes
|CBS
|11,038
|514
|5%
|NCIS
|CBS
|10,689
|3,039
|40%
|The Equalizer
|CBS
|9,877
|2,066
|26%
|Chicago Fire
|NBC
|9,498
|2,139
|29%
|Blue Bloods
|CBS
|9,206
|3,154
|52%
|Chicago Med
|NBC
|8,471
|1,703
|25%
|Young Sheldon
|CBS
|8,236
|1,878
|30%
|Chicago PD
|NBC
|8,101
|2,533
|45%
|The Voice – Tues.
|NBC
|7,598
|868
|13%
|911
|Fox
|7,484
|2,202
|42%
|NCIS Hawai’i
|CBS
|7,406
|2,054
|38%
|NCIS: Los Angeles
|CBS
|7,401
|1,618
|28%
|The Voice – Mon.
|NBC
|7,393
|1,029
|16%
|La Brea
|NBC
|7,160
|2,039
|40%
|Ghosts
|CBS
|7,141
|1,942
|37%
|Survivor
|CBS
|7,088
|1,462
|26%
|NL Championship Series Gm 6
|TBS
|6,987
|38
|1%
Adults 18-49
|Show
|Network
|Live +3
18-49 rating
|Change vs. live + SD
|% change vs. live + SD
|Sunday Night Football
|NBC
|4.37
|0.01
|< 1%
|Monday Night Football
|ESPN
|4.09
|0.03
|< 1%
|Thursday Night Football
|Fox
|3.74
|0.02
|< 1%
|NL Championship Series Gm 6
|TBS
|1.75
|0.01
|< 1%
|60 Minutes
|CBS
|1.49
|0.05
|3%
|NL Championship Series Gm 4
|TBS
|1.36
|—
|—
|NBA Basketball – Tues. 10:08 p.m.
|TNT
|1.33
|0.02
|1%
|AL Championship Series Gm 6
|FS1
|1.29
|—
|—
|NL Championship Series Game 5
|TBS
|1.29
|—
|—
|The Masked Singer
|Fox
|1.28
|0.33
|35%
|Survivor
|CBS
|1.28
|0.27
|26%
|911
|Fox
|1.24
|0.44
|55%
|Chicago Fire
|NBC
|1.21
|0.39
|48%
|Chicago PD
|NBC
|1.17
|0.47
|68%
|Grey’s Anatomy
|ABC
|1.13
|0.51
|82%
|Law & Order: SVU
|NBC
|1.10
|0.46
|71%
|The Equalizer
|CBS
|1.09
|0.26
|31%
|AL Championship Series Gm 4
|FS1
|1.02
|—
|—
|Chicago Med
|NBC
|1.02
|0.29
|40%
|The Bachelorette
|ABC
|1.0
|0.21
|26%
THR Newsletters
Sign up for THR news straight to your inbox every day