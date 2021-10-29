NFL, Baseball Dominate 3-Day Ratings

The top of the three-day Nielsen ratings for the week of Oct. 18-24 is heavier on sports than usual, at least among adults 18-49.

Eight of the top 10 shows in the key ad demographic for the week were live sports telecasts, led by the three primetime NFL games. Four games from baseball’s league championship series and a contest from the NBA’s opening night also made the top 10.

Things were more tilted toward entertainment programming on the total viewer side, per usual, since live sports doesn’t tend to add much audience with delayed viewing. The three NFL games are again on top, but 15 of the remaining 17 shows in the top 20 are entertainment shows; CBS’ 60 Minutes and game six of the National League championship are the exceptions.

60 Minutes (which benefited from an NFL lead-in) was also the top non-sports program in adults 18-49 with a 1.49 rating. ABC’s Grey’s Anatomy had the biggest demo gain of any show in the top 20, growing by 0.51 points to 1.13. CBS’ Blue Bloods added the most total viewers (3.15 million) to end with 9.21 million after three days.

Below are the top 20 shows in three-day ratings for the week of Oct. 18-24.

Total Viewers

Show Network Live +3 viewers (000s) Change vs. live + SD (000s) % change vs. live + SD Sunday Night Football NBC 16,211 98 1% Thursday Night Football Fox 13,097 103 1% Monday Night Football ESPN 12,653 123 1% 60 Minutes CBS 11,038 514 5% NCIS CBS 10,689 3,039 40% The Equalizer CBS 9,877 2,066 26% Chicago Fire NBC 9,498 2,139 29% Blue Bloods CBS 9,206 3,154 52% Chicago Med NBC 8,471 1,703 25% Young Sheldon CBS 8,236 1,878 30% Chicago PD NBC 8,101 2,533 45% The Voice – Tues. NBC 7,598 868 13% 911 Fox 7,484 2,202 42% NCIS Hawai’i CBS 7,406 2,054 38% NCIS: Los Angeles CBS 7,401 1,618 28% The Voice – Mon. NBC 7,393 1,029 16% La Brea NBC 7,160 2,039 40% Ghosts CBS 7,141 1,942 37% Survivor CBS 7,088 1,462 26% NL Championship Series Gm 6 TBS 6,987 38 1%

Adults 18-49