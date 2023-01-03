NFL Says Bills-Bengals Game Will Not Resume Play This Week Following Damar Hamlin Hospitalization

- Share this article on Facebook
The NFL says that the suspended Buffalo Cincinnati Bengals game will not resume play this week following the hospitalization of Bills player Damar Hamlin during the 1st quarter Monday night.
“After speaking with both teams and NFLPA leadership,NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell informed the clubs today that the Bills-Bengals game will not be resumed this week,” the league said in a statement Tuesday afternoon. “The NFL has made no decision regarding the possible resumption of the game at a later date. The league has not made any changes to the Week 18 regular season schedule.”
Hamlin fell to the ground after what appeared to be a routine tackle during the Monday night game. He was given CPR on the field before being taken to a local hospital in an ambulance. He is listed as in critical condition, with the exact details of is injury still unclear.
The unprecedented postponement comes toward the very end of the NFL season, with the critical game still up in the air. Of course, Hamlin’s health is the top priority for the teams, with Bills and Bengals players appearing shaken up on ESPN as the severity of Hamlin’s status became clear.
