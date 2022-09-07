This Week in TV: NFL Kicks Off, Emmy Awards, ‘Cobra Kai’

It may not feel terribly fall-like outside yet, but the TV world is ready to flip seasons. After a few light weeks for premieres, the Sept. 7-13 period is notably busier: The NFL season begins, the Emmy Awards are on deck and there are a good number of season and series debuts across all platforms.

Below is The Hollywood Reporter‘s rundown of premieres, returns and specials over the next seven days. It would be next to impossible to watch everything, but let THR point the way to worthy options for the coming week. All times are ET/PT unless noted.

The Big Show

The biggest thing on network TV begins another season of dramatic twists and turns Thursday: It’s NFL time. The season opener — at 8:15 p.m. ET/5:15 p.m. PT Thursday on NBC — features the Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams hosting a trendy Super Bowl pick for this season, the Buffalo Bills. CBS and Fox will both have doubleheaders Sunday afternoon, followed by NBC’s first Sunday Night Football (Buccaneers-Cowboys) telecast of the season in primetime. Monday Night Football caps week one with a four-network simulcast (ABC, ESPN, ESPN2 with the Mannings and ESPN Deportes) at 8:15 p.m. ET/5:15 p.m. PT.

Also on broadcast …

Saturday Night Live stalwart (and former winner) Kenan Thompson hosts the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. Monday on NBC — airing there instead of their more typical Sunday spot because of the aforementioned NFL games. HBO’s Succession and The White Lotus and Apple TV+’s Ted Lasso are the leading nominees. The second season of College Bowl opens at 8 p.m. Friday on NBC. Following its NFL games Sunday, Fox will debut its country music drama Monarch (8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT), starring Susan Sarandon and Trace Adkins. Staying with the country theme, Fox will also air the ACM Honors at 8 p.m. Tuesday. Syndicated talk shows The Jennifer Hudson Show, Sherri, The Kelly Clarkson Show and The Drew Barrymore Show all premiere Monday in syndication; check your local listings for times.

On streaming …

Returning: Cobra Kai ushered in a new/old villain last season in Thomas Ian Griffith’s Terry Silver (from The Karate Kid Part III). When season five of the series opens Friday on Netflix, Terry is looking to expand the Cobra Kai philosophy/empire across the Valley, while Daniel (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny (William Zabka) try to put a stop to it. Plus the kids have a brawl at a water park.

Also: Food-porn series Chef’s Table gets a Pizza spinoff (Wednesday, Netflix). Paramount+ revives Ink Master on Wednesday. Tell Me Lies (Wednesday, Hulu) is based on Carola Lovering’s best-selling novel. The Good Fight begins its final season Thursday on Paramount+. Matthew Fox’s first TV series since Lost is Peacock’s thriller Last Light (Thursday). Disney+ premieres docuseries Growing Up and Epic Adventures With Bertie Gregory on Thursday. Season three of Central Park begins with three episodes Friday on Apple TV+. The long-running NBC soap opera Days of Our Lives makes the full-time jump to streaming beginning Monday on Peacock.

On cable …

New: Jon Bernthal steps into Richard Gere’s designer shoes in a series adaptation of American Gigolo (9 p.m. Sunday, Showtime; streaming on Friday). Bernthal plays Julian Kaye, who after being wrongfully convicted of murder, is released from prison and tries to find his footing in the present-day sex industry in Los Angeles.

Also: Samantha Morton stars as Catherine de Medici in Starz’s period drama The Serpent Queen (8 p.m. Sunday). Freeform’s unscripted series The Come Up (9 p.m. Tuesday) follows a group of young creatives in New York City.