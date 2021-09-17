NFL, HBO’s ‘Hard Knocks’ Adds In-Season Run With Indianapolis Colts

Chris Carson #32 of the Seattle Seahawks runs the ball as Julian Blackmon #32 of the Indianapolis Colts pursue during the game at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sept. 12 in Indianapolis.

HBO and NFL Films’ Hard Knocks franchise is expanding.

The docuseries will air its first ever edition following a team during the NFL season. The show, which for 16 seasons has tracked NFL teams during their preseason training camps, will follow the Indianapolis Colts in the second half of the regular season. Hard Knocks In Season is scheduled to premiere Nov. 17, just ahead of the season’s 11th week. Episodes will air Wednesdays.

The NFL announced the in season edition during halftime of Thursday’s game between Washington and the New York Giants.

“We could not be more thrilled to bring Hard Knocks and the remarkable behind-the-scenes access it provides for the entirety of an NFL season,” said NFL Films senior executive Ross Ketover. “Thanks to HBO, along with the incredible cooperation from the Colts, we are able to deliver a groundbreaking new edition of the series.”

The Colts opened their season with a loss to the Seattle Seahawks and have a new quarterback in Carson Wentz, who previously worked with coach Frank Reich with the Philadelphia Eagles. Preseason predictions had them set to compete for the AFC South division title.

The Colts will be making their first appearance on Hard Knocks; the show dates back to 2001. The series has won 17 Emmys over its run, whose most recent season followed the Dallas Cowboys.