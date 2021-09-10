Nickelodeon Doubles Down on NFL Programming With Weekly Highlights Show

Nickelodeon is pushing further into NFL programming.

The ViacomCBS cable outlet and CBS Sports will launch a weekly football highlights show, NFL Slimetime, on Sept. 15. Nickelodeon will also air a wild card playoff game in January for the second consecutive year; the channel scored strong ratings for its inaugural NFL telecast earlier this year.

“Our coverage of the NFL wild Card game was literally a game-changer in so many ways, and the sensational response absolutely proved there’s huge demand for sports content with the kind of kids and family point of view that only Nickelodeon can deliver,” said Brian Robbins, president and CEO of Nickelodeon and chief content officer of kids and family for Paramount+ (and newly named Paramount Pictures chairman and CEO). “In this next stage of our tremendous partnership with the NFL and CBS Sports, we’re going to raise the bar again and help innovate sports programming to bring the whole family together for one-of-a-kind viewing experiences.”

NFL Slimetime will air at 7 p.m. Wednesdays, with CBS Mornings anchor and former NFL player Nate Burleson and Nick star Young Dylan will host, with teenage sports reporter Dylan Schefter (the daughter of ESPN NFL reporter Adam Schefter) serving as correspondent. The half-hour show will “Nick-ified” highlights and game footage, segments spotlighting youth football, interviews with players and appearances by other Nickelodeon personalities.

Burleson did commentary for Nickelodeon’s alternate telecast of a CBS wild card game in January, which drew better than 2 million viewers — making it the most watched program on Nick in nearly four years.

“Together with Nickelodeon, CBS Sports is cultivating the next generation of NFL fans,” said CBS Sports chairman Sean McManus. “Our inaugural NFL wild card game on Nickelodeon was an outstanding display of the power and the ability of ViacomCBS to continue to reach broader and younger audiences. We are thrilled to team up with the NFL and Nickelodeon this season, offering kids and families a full season of unique and unparalleled NFL content, including our second edition of the NFL wild card game on Nickelodeon.”

Added NFL Media executive vp and chief operating officer Hans Schroeder, “We are excited to continue our partnership with CBS Sports and Nickelodeon to present our game and content to young NFL fans and their families. Nickelodeon’s unique presentation of last year’s wild card game was a success, and we look forward to another playoff broadcast this year and a new weekly show for families to enjoy.”

Shawn Robbins, who produced the Nickelodeon wild card game, will be executive producer and showrunner of NFL Slimetime. The 2022 wild card game is scheduled for Jan. 16 and will run alongside CBS’ traditional coverage of the game.