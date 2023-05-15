Skip to main content
Got a tip?
Newsletters

Peacock Lands First Streaming-Exclusive NFL Playoff Game

The wild-card matchup will run on the NBCUniversal platform in January 2024.

Trevor Lawrence #16 of the Jacksonville Jaguars looks on at the line of scrimmage against the Los Angeles Chargers during the second half of the game in the AFC Wild Card playoff game at TIAA Bank Field on January 14, 2023 in Jacksonville, Florida.
The Los Angeles Chargers and Jacksonville Jaguars in a Jan. 14, 2023 NFL wild card game. Courtney Culbreath/Getty Images

The NFL is taking another step into the streaming world: The league has granted Peacock the first streaming-exclusive playoff game.

The Peacock telecast is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on Jan. 13, 2024, during the wild card round. It will mark the first time an NFL postseason game has been exclusive to a streaming platform for a national audience (in keeping with NFL policy for streaming games, local NFC affiliates in the competing teams’ home markets will carry the game over the air).

The Peacock game will make for an NBCUniversal doubleheader on that day, as NBC will air another wild card game at 4:30 p.m. ET/1:30 p.m. PT (which will stream concurrently on Peacock). NBC also has a third game in the wild card round set for Jan. 14, making NBCU the first company to present three NFL playoff games in a single weekend.

Related Stories

PARIS 24 NBCU
Business

Peacock to Stream All 2024 Olympics Events Live In a Major Bet by NBCUniversal

Dolphins fullback Alec Ingold (right) and broadcaster Noah Eagle called a test game in April
Business

From Turf to TV: Inside the NFL's Broadcaster Boot Camp

“We are thrilled to partner with the NFL on this industry milestone, bringing to Peacock the first ever exclusively live streamed NFL playoff game,” NBC Sports chairman Pete Bevacqua said in a statement. “With America’s No. 1 primetime show for a record 12 consecutive years, the terrific regular season Sunday Night Football schedule revealed last week, and today’s announcement, we can’t wait for the 2023 season to kick off.”

Peacock will also have an exclusive regular season game on Dec. 23, when the Los Angeles Chargers host the Buffalo Bills.

“We are excited to work with a great partner in Peacock to present the first-ever exclusively live streamed NFL playoff game this upcoming season,” said Hans Schroeder, NFL executive vp and COO of NFL Media. “Expanding the digital distribution of NFL content while maintaining wide reach for our games continues to be a key priority for the league, and bringing the excitement of an NFL playoff game exclusively to Peacock’s streaming platform is the next step in that strategy.”

The NFL entered the streaming landscape in a big way last season when its primetime Thursday Night Football franchise moved from Fox to Amazon’s Prime Video. ESPN+ will also have an exclusive regular season game in the coming season’s fourth week.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

Icon Link Plus Icon
The Hollywood Reporter is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 The Hollywood Reporter, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
THE HOLLYWOOD REPORTER is a registered trademark of The Hollywood Reporter, LLC.
Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad