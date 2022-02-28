NHL Suspends Business, Social Media Ties With Russia

The National Hockey League is sending Russia to the penalty box.

The pro hockey league is suspending business with partners in Russia, including holding competitions there, after the invasion of Ukraine.

“The National Hockey League condemns Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and urges a peaceful resolution as quickly as possible. Effective immediately, we are suspending our relationships with our business partners in Russia and we are pausing our Russian-language social and digital media sites,” the NHL said in a statement Monday.

Russia will no longer be a location for international hockey competitions with links to the pro hockey league as the NHL joins other popular TV sports in stripping Russia of hosting honors following its military action that began last week.

“In addition , we are discontinuing any consideration of Russia as a location for any future competitions involving the NHL,” the league added.

The conflict in Ukraine is also shining a light on the many Russian-born players in the NHL, most of whom still have family in Russia.

“We also remain concerned about the well-being of the players from Russia, who play in the NHL on behalf of their NHL clubs, and not on behalf of Russia. We understand they and their families are being placed in an extremely difficult position,” the NHL said.