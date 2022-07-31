George Takei, J.J. Abrams, Stacey Abrams and More Pay Tribute to Nichelle Nichols: “Champion, Warrior and Tremendous Actor”

- Share this article on Facebook
Hollywood is mourning the death of Nichelle Nichols, who made history for her portrayal of communications officer Lieutenant Uhura on Star Trek.
Nichols died Saturday of natural causes at age 89, her son, Kyle Johnson, posted on Facebook.
“Her light however, like the ancient galaxies now being seen for the first time, will remain for us and future generations to enjoy, learn from, and draw inspiration,” he wrote Sunday. “Hers was a life well lived and as such a model for us all.”
After the news broke, many in Hollywood took to social media to express their condolences, including her Star Trek co-star George Takei. Read on to see their tributes to the actress.
✨Nichelle Nichols✨ Her light will keep shining. Brighter & stronger than ever. All the rest to her now and peace to her family. Cannot wait for the celebration of her life that is to come and all the stories that those who knew her best will share. https://t.co/lK07CTahJx— Melissa Navia (@melissaCnavia) July 31, 2022
RIP to a true legend. Her legacy will live forever.#NichelleNichols— Jeri Ryan (@JeriLRyan) July 31, 2022
Thank you for giving so many of us a place in the universe. #NichelleNichols pic.twitter.com/TycRdKOOfH— Tawny “My Name is Tawny” Newsome (@TrondyNewman) July 31, 2022
Nichelle Nichols – Live Long & Prosper— Neil deGrasse Tyson (@neiltyson) July 31, 2022
December 1932 — July 2022
A must-listen interview from the @StarTalkRadio Archives. [Audio: 42m]https://t.co/LUOujfLj77 pic.twitter.com/Ir8vUUcZLX
Today we lost an absolute legend. #NichelleNichols pic.twitter.com/qkPqEP8x56— Terry Matalas (@TerryMatalas) July 31, 2022
Nichelle Nichols was The First. She was a trailblazer who navigated a very challenging trail with grit, grace, and a gorgeous fire we are not likely to see again.— Kate Mulgrew (@TheKateMulgrew) July 31, 2022
May she Rest In Peace. #NichelleNichols pic.twitter.com/DONSz6IV2b
Rest well, legend 🕊✨🤍 pic.twitter.com/OdKjlCtB69— ALIEN SUPERSTAR CRG (@celiargooding) July 31, 2022
A remarkable woman in a remarkable role. Nichelle, you will be deeply missed. Sending much love and respect. pic.twitter.com/ZRnMblXx0Z— JJ Abrams (@jjabrams) July 31, 2022
RIP @NichelleIsUhura. You led the way and opened the door for the rest of us who followed in your wake. We will be forever grateful. My heart is broken💔😢— Marina Sirtis (@Marina_Sirtis) July 31, 2022
Nichelle was a singular inspiration. She’s the one who really opened my eyes to what Star Trek is and can be. I can’t tell you how many people have told me she’s the reason they became… an astronaut, a scientist, a writer, a linguist, an engineer… it goes on and on. 1/2— Alex Kurtzman (@Alex_Kurtzman) July 31, 2022
My love for the original Star Trek is profound. Nichelle Nichols was a ground-breaker and a glorious ambassador for her show, her role and science all her life. And a truly lovely person. May she have a wonderful adventure to the final frontier.#ripnichellenichols— jason alexander (@IJasonAlexander) July 31, 2022
