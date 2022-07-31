George Takei, J.J. Abrams, Stacey Abrams and More Pay Tribute to Nichelle Nichols: “Champion, Warrior and Tremendous Actor”

Hollywood is mourning the death of Nichelle Nichols, who made history for her portrayal of communications officer Lieutenant Uhura on Star Trek.

Nichols died Saturday of natural causes at age 89, her son, Kyle Johnson, posted on Facebook.

“Her light however, like the ancient galaxies now being seen for the first time, will remain for us and future generations to enjoy, learn from, and draw inspiration,” he wrote Sunday. “Hers was a life well lived and as such a model for us all.”

After the news broke, many in Hollywood took to social media to express their condolences, including her Star Trek co-star George Takei. Read on to see their tributes to the actress.

I shall have more to say about the trailblazing, incomparable Nichelle Nichols, who shared the bridge with us as Lt. Uhura of the USS Enterprise, and who passed today at age 89. For today, my heart is heavy, my eyes shining like the stars you now rest among, my dearest friend. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) July 31, 2022

Before we understood how much #RepresentationMatters #NichelleNichols modeled it for us. With her very presence & her grace she shone a light on who we as people of color are & inspired us to reach for our potential. Rest well glittering diamond in the sky https://t.co/DmeLFbg825 — Wilson Cruz (@wcruz73) July 31, 2022

Nichelle Nichols left behind such a beautiful legacy of what it really means to use the platform you have to make the world a better place. I think of her example often and I hope others will too. Rest well, Lt. — Ashley Nicole Black (@ashleyn1cole) July 31, 2022

One of my most treasured photos – Godspeed to Nichelle Nichols, champion, warrior and tremendous actor. Her kindness and bravery lit the path for many. May she forever dwell among the stars. #RIPNichelle #Uhura pic.twitter.com/nFXHif8HEC — Stacey Abrams (@staceyabrams) July 31, 2022

Nichelle Nichols, who played Lieutenant Uhura on the original STAR TREK series–and broke new ground–has passed away at 89. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) July 31, 2022

Representation matters.



Excellence in representation matters even more.



Thank you, #NichelleNichols.

Rest well, ancestor. 🖤 pic.twitter.com/LV6e1UYyzG — Be A King (@BerniceKing) July 31, 2022

Before Scotty beamed up , Before Spock threw Vulcan signs, Before Kirk told Sulu take it to Warp Factor 9 .. Sis Uhura.. Nichelle Nichols was gonna have that hair tight , skirt right and earrings dangling BEFORE she was dealing with outer space.. 🙏🏿 pic.twitter.com/bWPR3LJwTQ — Chuck D (@MrChuckD) July 31, 2022

To lose both Nichelle Nichols & Bill Russell is a LOT.

They both made America a better country than before they arrived, despite the fact it keeps slipping https://t.co/BzqVutwmoi — Vernon Reid (@vurnt22) July 31, 2022

Many actors become stars, but few stars can move a nation. Nichelle Nichols showed us the extraordinary power of Black women and paved the way for a better future for all women in media. Thank you, Nichelle. We will miss you. pic.twitter.com/KhUf4YM6pX — Lynda Carter (@RealLyndaCarter) July 31, 2022

✨Nichelle Nichols✨ Her light will keep shining. Brighter & stronger than ever. All the rest to her now and peace to her family. Cannot wait for the celebration of her life that is to come and all the stories that those who knew her best will share. https://t.co/lK07CTahJx — Melissa Navia (@melissaCnavia) July 31, 2022

RIP to a true legend. Her legacy will live forever.#NichelleNichols — Jeri Ryan (@JeriLRyan) July 31, 2022

Thank you for giving so many of us a place in the universe. #NichelleNichols pic.twitter.com/TycRdKOOfH — Tawny “My Name is Tawny” Newsome (@TrondyNewman) July 31, 2022

Nichelle Nichols – Live Long & Prosper

December 1932 — July 2022



A must-listen interview from the @StarTalkRadio Archives. [Audio: 42m]https://t.co/LUOujfLj77 pic.twitter.com/Ir8vUUcZLX — Neil deGrasse Tyson (@neiltyson) July 31, 2022

Nichelle Nichols was The First. She was a trailblazer who navigated a very challenging trail with grit, grace, and a gorgeous fire we are not likely to see again.



May she Rest In Peace. #NichelleNichols pic.twitter.com/DONSz6IV2b — Kate Mulgrew (@TheKateMulgrew) July 31, 2022

Rest well, legend 🕊✨🤍 pic.twitter.com/OdKjlCtB69 — ALIEN SUPERSTAR CRG (@celiargooding) July 31, 2022

A remarkable woman in a remarkable role. Nichelle, you will be deeply missed. Sending much love and respect. pic.twitter.com/ZRnMblXx0Z — JJ Abrams (@jjabrams) July 31, 2022

RIP @NichelleIsUhura. You led the way and opened the door for the rest of us who followed in your wake. We will be forever grateful. My heart is broken💔😢 — Marina Sirtis (@Marina_Sirtis) July 31, 2022

Nichelle was a singular inspiration. She’s the one who really opened my eyes to what Star Trek is and can be. I can’t tell you how many people have told me she’s the reason they became… an astronaut, a scientist, a writer, a linguist, an engineer… it goes on and on. 1/2 — Alex Kurtzman (@Alex_Kurtzman) July 31, 2022