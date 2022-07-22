‘Drive’ Director Nicolas Winding Refn Makes Danish Series ‘Copenhagen Cowboy’ for Netflix

Mind-bending Danish director Nicolas Winding Refn (Drive, The Neon Demon) is returning to his roots for Copenhagen Cowboy, his first-ever series for Netflix.

Described as a “thrill-inducing, neon-drenched noir series,” the six-part series stars Angela Bundalovic, of Netflix’s Danish hit The Rain, as Miu, a young heroine who travels through Copenhagen’s criminal netherworld.

Refn made his name with his Pusher trilogy of Danish crime films, which introduced the world to future star Mads Mikkelsen.

Zlatko Buric, who plays Serbian local drug lord Milo in all three Pusher films, re-teams with Refn for Copenhagen Cowboy. Refn’s daughter, the actor Lola Corfixen, co-stars, alongside Andreas Lykke Jørgensen, Jason Hendil-Forssell, Li Ii Zhang, Dragana Milutinovic, Mikael Bertelsen and Mads Brügger.

Sara Isabella Jønsson, Johanne Algren and Mona Masri co-wrote the series.

“With Copenhagen Cowboy, I am returning to my past to shape my future by creating a series, an expansion of my constantly evolving alter-egos, now in the form of my young heroine, Miu,” Refn said, noting that the series will not be his last for Netflix: “Collaborating with Netflix and bringing this show to life has been an absolutely wonderful experience on all levels. I not only perceive them as my partners with many future adventures to come, but also as my friends. The new term has been born: Netflix Winding Refn.”

Refn’s last project was the L.A.-set noir series Too Old to Die Young,starring Miles Teller, for Amazon Prime.

Copenhagen Cowboy, produced by Lene Børglum and Christina Erritzøe for Refn’s NWR Originals, has wrapped shooting in Denmark and is set to launch on Netflix worldwide later this year.