In Golf World Stunner, Nick Faldo Retires From CBS Broadcast Booth, Trevor Immelman to Succeed Him

One of the biggest voices in golf media says he will retire from the broadcast booth. Nick Faldo, the six-time major champion who has been the lead golf analyst on CBS Sports and the Golf Channel for more than 15 years, announced his decision in an open letter Tuesday.

CBS says that Trevor Immelman, the South African and 2008 Masters winner who began broadcasting golf in 2017 with Turner Sports and joined CBS in 2019, will replace him in the broadcast tower alongside CBS’ longtime golf announcer Jim Nantz. Faldo’s last appearance will be Aug. 7 at the Wyndham Championship in North Carolina, with Immelman taking over for the 2023 season at the Farmers Insurance Open in San Diego.

One of the all-time greats of British golf, Faldo wrote in his open letter that he made the decision to retire this year and informed CBS Sports chief Sean McManus of his decision over breakfast in Pebble Beach in February. He is in the last year of his contract.

“Sir Nick has had a remarkable career on Network television for nearly 20 years and is one of the most accomplished commentators to ever sit in the 18th tower,” said McManus in a statement. “Nick brought the same passion and dedication that propelled him to the world’s number one golfer to our broadcasts. He combined his profound knowledge of golf with his wit and charm, enlightening viewers and elevating our coverage. We thank him for his outstanding contributions and dedication to CBS Sports. While his voice will be missed on-air, we wish him the best as he continues to positively impact the game of golf around the world.”

As for Immelman, 42, McManus says that he brings a “unique perspective and knowledge of today’s stars, having recently competed alongside them.”

“Trevor has developed terrific chemistry and relationships with our entire team, and we look forward to him sharing his insights, as he informs and entertains viewers for many years to come,” he added.

The PGA Tour coverage on CBS is among the highest-profile golf broadcasts in the world, owing to its coverage of The Masters and the PGA Championship. The network has carried PGA events since 1970 and has been the home of The Masters since 1956.

At ABC and later at NBCUniversal’s Golf Channel, Faldo was frequently paired with NBC Sports announcer Mike Tirico, who said in a statement that “what has played out over the last two decades has been one of the great runs for an analyst in the 18th tower.”

“Nick’s quick British wit and curiosity along with his passion and knowledge for golf have given all of us so much entertainment for the last 18 years,” he added. “Personally, I am so thankful for the chance to not only sit next to Nick at different networks over the years but to now count him as a friend. Bravo Sir Nick — and cheers to enjoying the adventures ahead.”

Faldo added in his letter that, after decades on the road, first as a player and then as a broadcaster, he decided it was time to settle down.

“The great run includes the fact that I have been on the road since I have been 18 years old and am about to turn 65 this July. That’s a long run of airports, hotel rooms and restaurant meals,” Faldo wrote in his letter. “Social media memes and TikTok now gives us 101 quotes of the Buddha such as ‘the mistake you make is that you think you have time’ and other wisdoms of life, which is great advice to remind us all that we should not waste a moment of it and to spend more time with the people we love.”

Faldo says he and his family have moved to Montana, where they are developing a farm. He plans to continue working through his charitable trust, which promotes junior and amateur golf, and through his golf course design business.