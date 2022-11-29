Nick Holly, Co-Creator of ‘Sons & Daughters,’ Dies at 51

Nick Holly, the co-creator of the short-lived ABC improvisational comedy Sons & Daughters, died Nov. 21 at his home in Santa Monica after a “long journey” with lung cancer, his family announced. He was 51.

Survivors include his sister, actress Lauren Holly (All My Children, Picket Fences, Dumb and Dumber).

Holly also founded the management company Epiphany Alliance Inc., and he repped writers including Nell Benjamin, Laurence O’Keefe, Matthew Flanagan and David McHugh.

He and writer-director Fred Goss, a former client, created Sons & Daughters. Produced with Lorne Michaels’ Broadway Video, the single-camera comedy about a blended family ran for 11 episodes in March and April 2006.

The show featured Goss as a beleaguered Ohio man who lives with his wife and kids, his child by his previous wife, his remarried mom, his great-aunt, his stepfather, a sister, a half-sister, a nephew, a niece and his brother-in-law.

In an interview with the Associated Press in 2006, Holly noted that the actors were given a “short story” in place of a customary script, one that “occasionally includes a line or two of dialogue but is normally just this novelization.” The series went without a laugh track.

He and Goss then wrote for the YouTube animated series The LeBrons in 2011.

A native of Geneva, New York, Holly was the son of Michael Ann Holly, a director of research and academic programs at the Sterling and Francine Clark Art Institute, an art museum in Williamstown, Massachusetts, and Grant Holly, a professor of English at Hobart and William Smith Colleges in Geneva.

He played lacrosse at Rutgers University, worked in the mailroom at CAA and became an agent at Buchwald before launching Epiphany Alliance.

In a statement, his family said that he “loved the ocean, the wilderness and traveling the world, climbing mountains from Baldy to Kilimanjaro. A larger-than-life character and hilarious storyteller, Holly regaled his many friends with epic tales from his myriad adventures. From the plains of the Serengeti to the produce aisle of Whole Foods, Holly was always the hero. He will be remembered by all who knew and loved him as a great thinker, philosopher and lover of Scotch.”

In addition to his sister and mother, survivors include his stepfather, Keith, and his girlfriend, Amy. His father died Nov. 8.

On Twitter, Lauren Holly wrote: “I’ve lost my father and my brother in the last two weeks. I just want to say out loud how much I loved them. How much I will miss them.”

Nick Holly was previously married to actress Faith Salie.

A memorial will be held at 2 p.m. on Dec. 7 at St. Augustine By-The-Sea at 1227 Fourth St. in Santa Monica, with a reception to follow. Donations can be made in his name to Upstage Lung Cancer and/or Heal the Bay.