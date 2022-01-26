Nick Stahl Cast in ‘Let the Right One In’ Showtime TV Series

Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines star Nick Stahl has been cast in Showtime’s adaptation of vampire thriller Let the Right One In.

Inspired by the Swedish novel and film, the series “centers on Mark (Demián Bichir) and his daughter Eleanor (Madison Taylor Baez) whose lives were changed forever 10 years earlier when she was turned into a vampire. Locked in at age 12, perhaps forever, Eleanor lives a closed-in life, able to go out only at night, while her father does his best to provide her with the human blood she needs to stay alive. With these emotionally charged and terrifying ingredients as a starting point, Let the Right One In will upend genre expectations, turning a naturalistic lens on human frailty, strength and compassion.”

Stahl will play Matthew, “a former soldier and fiercely loyal fixer for the Logan family, whose clean-cut, mild-mannered exterior belies a savagery beneath.”

Last fall, Stahl opened up to The Hollywood Reporter about the rough period in his career and personal life that followed his breakout success in the early 2000s. Recently, the actor has made a comeback, appearing in a five-episode arc on AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead playing a cult leader and wrapped several indie features — including the Gothic thriller What Josiah Saw and the live-action manga adaptation Saint Seiya: Knights of the Zodiac. Now he’s landing a series regular role in this anticipated Showtime adaptation.

Andrew Hinderaker (Penny Dreadful) and Seith Mann (Homeland) are the showrunners, with Mann directing the pilot. Let the Right One In is produced by Tomorrow Studios with Marty Adelstein and Becky Clements also serving as executive producers Hinderaker, Alissa Bachner serves as co-executive producer.