Inside Kids’ Choice Awards Set Design: Stage Aims to Take Viewers “Inside a Dream” With Nods to Iconic Nickelodeon IP (Exclusive)

Nickelodeon has revealed the stage for its upcoming Kids’ Choice Awards, and The Hollywood Reporter has an exclusive first look.

“Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards is a mashup of everything across all of entertainment that kids love, so for the stage, we’re not relying on a standard proscenium view because there’s nothing standard about this show,” said Paul J. Medford, vp unscripted current series and executive producer of the Kids’ Choice Awards. “We’re instead bringing the mash-up theme to life by mixing up different ways to enter and exit, using different vantage points and perspective shots.”

Medford added that the aim is to make viewers feel immersed in the show.

“We’re also utilizing the whole stage in a 360 degree-way to create and convey an immersive experience for the audience at home as well as at the venue,” Medford said.

Kids’ Choice Awards creative director Harriet Cuddeford of production company Den of Thieves said the idea was to make viewers feel like they are inside a dream.

“The creative of concept of the KCAs this year was the idea of the show feeling like the viewers are landing inside a dream, where the impossible becomes possible and anything can happen,” Cuddeford said. “if you can imagine something you can make it real. Dreams really can come true.”

Set designer Jed Skrzpczak and graphics company Silent Partner’s Studio worked to create “a unique visual language of huge inflatable dreamlike objects.”

“We wanted our set to become a surreal landscape, a giant immersive environment, so viewers feel like they are inside someone’s dream,” Cuddeford added. “The kids in the audience live immersed within the design, and the hosts and performers are on a constant adventure to explore different parts of our dream world.”

The design incorporates the Nickelodeon “splat” in the shape of our floor and runways. In addition, the team designed several objects from scratch, including a giant inflatable shoe that hovers over invited guests who sit on a slime splat, a flying spaceship, a giant mouth with a tongue slide as an entrance, a huge arch full of objects inside of bubbles and clouds made of eyeballs.

And, if viewers look closer, they will see that each part of the set also has a nod to iconic Nickelodeon IP, including from SpongeBob SquarePants’ eye and Big Nate’s pencil.

Of course, it wouldn’t be the Kids’ Choice Awards without lots of slime.

“We built slime into the set in some secret ways to create some super surreal moments, so watch out for some slime surprises,” Cuddeford said.

Heading into the show, Stranger Things leads the nominees with a total of six mentions. Winners are voted on by fans.

Also during the ceremony, Adam Sandler will receive the inaugural King of Comedy Award. Sandler will accept his Silver Blimp “‘from a giant, opulent throne on the KCA stage, before getting decimated” in slime.

CBS Mornings co-host and CBS sports analyst Nate Burleson and TikTok/YouTube star Charli D’Amelio are set to host the show, which will air live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles at 7 p.m. (ET/PT) on Saturday.

Check out renderings of the stage below.

Courtesy of Nickelodeon

Courtesy of Nickelodeon

Courtesy of Nickelodeon