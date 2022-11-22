Nicki Aycox, ‘Supernatural’ Actress, Dies at 47 

Nicki Aycox, who played Meg Masters on The CW series Supernatural, died Wednesday, according to a Facebook post from her sister-in-law. She was 47.

“My beautiful, smart, fierce, incredibly talented, and loving sister-in-law, Nicki Aycox Raab, passed away yesterday with my brother, Matt Raab, by her side. Nicki and Matt had a wonderful life together in California. She was definitely a fighter, and everyone who knew her loved her,” Susan Raab Ceklosky wrote.

The Oklahoma native went public with her battle with leukemia. In March 2021, Aycox took to Instagram, saying, “I can’t believe my last [three] months. But, it makes sense now. I became very ill thinking I had covid in Jan and Feb. Well things came to a head. I ended up in a hospital diagnosed with [leukemia] I want everyone to know I’m doing incredibly well and fighting my way thru chemo. I will update with a better pic of myself and talk about staying positive thru the worst of times.”

Aycox appeared on Supernatural in 2006 and 2008 as Meg, a demon loyal to Mark Pellegrino’s Lucifer. She also had regular/recurring roles on such series as Providence, Ed, Over There, Cold Case and Dark Blue and showed up in films including Jeepers Creepers 2 (2003) and The Girl on the Train (2014).

“Gutted to hear the great #NickiAycox, our first #MegMasters, passed away. Too young,” show creator Eric Kripke tweeted Sunday. “She was a delight & delivered lines like honey & venom. I marvel at how she made a simple word like ‘lackluster’ legendary.”

Aycox’s manager, Daryn Simons, told The Hollywood Reporter that the actress was receiving treatment at City of Hope. “Her strength was incredible,” she said.