Nickolas Davatzes, CEO Emeritus of A+E Networks and Cable TV Innovator, Dies at 79

Nickolas Davatzes, CEO Emeritus of A+E Networks, died on Saturday at his home in Wilton, Connecticut, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed. He was 79.

Davatzes joined A+E in 1983 and served as president and CEO of the network until 2005, when he was succeeded by Abbe Raven.

As a founder at A+E, Davatzes created and developed the channel in 1984 as the Arts & Entertainment Network. In a statement, Raven called him “an incredible leader, innovator, mentor, and humanitarian” who “set the standard for excellence in television programming, integrity in business and extraordinary leadership.”

In 1995, Davatzes went on to launch The HISTORY Channel. During his career, Davatzes advocated for education and public affairs initiatives in the cable industry. In 2006, he was presented with the National Humanities Medal by George W. Bush.

“Nick Davatzes made an indispensable contribution to the growth and success of A+E,” said Frank A. Bennack Jr., executive vice chairman and former CEO of Hearst. “Additionally, if any individual can be thought of as the father of The HISTORY Channel, the highly successful franchise born out of A+E, it was Nick. He was an incredibly talented and strongly committed head of both channels for decades when they grew to domestic and international prominence. He was, importantly, for me, for Steve Swartz and all of Nick’s friends at Hearst, a beloved colleague who will be deeply missed. Our condolences go to his wonderful family and all who loved him.”

Bob Iger, executive chairman of The Walt Disney Company said of Davatzes: “Nick was a towering figure in the early days of cable television, helping build some of the most iconic brands in the media landscape. An incredible leader, Nick was a person of true integrity and was always a wonderful partner to all of us at Disney. Our deepest condolences go out to his family and to all of our friends and colleagues at A+E Networks.”

In November of 1999, Davatzes was inducted into the Broadcasting & Cable Hall of Fame.

Raven noted in his tribute that Davatzes’ legacy “lives on as A+E Networks continues to reflect his leadership, his values, his passion for entertainment, and his principles.”