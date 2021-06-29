NickWatch by Nickelodeon Unveiled at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona

What time is it? Time for a NickWatch by Nickelodeon that enables “healthy communication by bringing families together, while nurturing a sense of independence and helping children to explore the world confidently,” ViacomCBS’ ViacomCBS Networks International unit believes. Its head unveiled the “first-ever connected smart NickWatch” at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona on Tuesday.

“ViacomCBS is known for its portfolio of iconic brands that have shaped current events and pop culture for decades,” said Raffaele Annecchino, president and CEO of ViacomCBS Networks International. “Now, as we look to the future, the NickWatch marks a milestone as the first connected smart watch to harness the power of our consumer brands. This strategic product launch will leverage our intellectual property and content to further strengthen our position as a leading commercial partner with diverse consumer touchpoints creating a new immersive experience.”

The NickWatch will offer children “independence in addition to a robust entertainment offering fueled by beloved Nickelodeon characters,” the company said. But it will also “provide a direct line of communication to family and friends, promote physical activity and help kids explore the world with confidence.”

The family-centric device will be available for purchase in 2022 and come with two watch bands: “one playful Nickelodeon band” featuring the likes of SpongeBob SquarePants and the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and “one more adult, premium band.” It will also come with a character-led charging base. Pricing and other details will be unveiled at a later date.

The product will encourage a healthy lifestyle by promoting physical and social play activities “with just enough story to inspire the imagination,” ViacomCBS said. “Kids can play alone or with friends who have a NickWatch to set off on the same quest together.”

Entertainment based on iconic Nickelodeon characters will include “fun and goofy photo filters, motion sound effects and musical instruments that play out according to hand movements.” Regular content updates with new games, new stickers, new sound effects and more are planned.

Kids and parents can stay connected via a map feature that will allow family members to see the current location of everyone in the family.

The company developed the NickWatch by Nickelodeon in partnership with Israeli technology startup Watchinu, which built and will operate the device via a licensee agreement with ViacomCBS Networks International.