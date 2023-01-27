Nicole Kidman, Maya Erskine to Lead ‘Perfect Nanny’ Limited Series at HBO

Nicole Kidman is headed back to HBO.

The Oscar and Emmy winner is set to star in and executive produce a thriller based on Leïla Slimani’s novel The Perfect Nanny. PEN15 co-creator Maya Erskine will also star and will write and executive produce. HBO and Legendary Entertainment landed the project after outbidding several other outlets and will develop The Perfect Nanny as a limited series.

Slimani’s novel, originally published in France as Chanson Douce (Lullaby), is a thriller that follows the increasingly co-dependent relationship between a couple and the nanny they hire. It won France’s prestigious Prix Goncourt in 2016, and its translation became an international bestseller.

The logline for the HBO project reads, “A seemingly perfect nanny goes to work for a couple with two young children, but her helpful personality eventually deteriorates into something sinister.”

The Perfect Nanny would be the third HBO series for Kidman, following Big Little Lies (for which she won Emmys as an actress and executive producer) and The Undoing. She also starred in and produced Hulu’s Nine Perfect Strangers and has Taylor Sheridan’s Lioness at Paramount+ and Expats at Amazon’s Prime Video on deck. Erskine, meanwhile, is currently filming Mrs. and Mrs. Smith, where she stars opposite Donald Glover, for Prime Video.

Kidman and her Blossom Films partner Per Saari will executive produce with Erskine, Pascal Caucheteux of Why Not Productions and Philippe Godeau of Pan-Européenne.

