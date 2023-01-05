Nicole Kidman to Star in Upcoming Taylor Sheridan Drama

Nicole Kidman is joining the Sheridan-verse.

The Oscar-winning Big Little Lies actress has signed onto writer-producer’s upcoming CIA drama Lioness.

The show is “based on a real-life CIA program and follows Cruz Manuelos (Laysla De Oliveira), a rough-around-the-edges but passionate young Marine recruited to join the CIA’s Lioness Engagement Team to help bring down a terrorist organization from within.”

Zoe Saldaña will play Joe, the station chief of the Lioness program tasked with training, managing and leading her female undercover operatives. Kidman will play Kaitlyn Meade, the CIA’s senior supervisor who has had a long career of playing the politics game. She must juggle the trappings of being a woman in the high-ranking intelligence community, a wife who longs for the attention she herself can’t even give and a mentor to someone veering suspiciously close to the same rocky road she’s found herself on.”

As previously announced, Kidman will also serve as an executive producer along with Sheridan, David C. Glasser, Saldaña, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, David Hutkin, Jill Wagner, Geyer Kosinski, Michael Malone and John Hillcoat.

Lioness adds to Sheridan’s growing slate of Paramount TV productions, which include the current season 5 of hit drama Yellowstone, its prequel limited series 1923, the Sylvester Stallone freshman dramedy Tulsa King, the upcoming second season of Mayor of Kingstown and upcoming projects Land Man and Bass Reeves.