Niecy Nash-Betts, Quinta Brunson and ‘P-Valley’ Among Winners at African American Film Critics Association’s TV Honors

From left: Niecy Nash-Betts in 'Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story,' Quinta Brunson in 'Abbott Elementary' and Nicco Annan in 'P-Valley'

Niecy Nash-Betts, Quinta Brunson and P-Valley are among the winners at the African American Film Critics Association’s fifth annual TV Honors, recognizing achievements in streaming and broadcast television.

Brunson was recognized for her writing on ABC’s Abbott Elementary, Nash-Betts for her performance in Netflix’s Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story and actors J. Alphonse Nicholson and Nicco Annan for their work on Starz’s P-Valley.

In addition, Abbott Elementary was named best comedy series, while P-Valley landed the award for best drama.

Also among the winners are Netflix’s Mo for best new show and the Peacock series The Best Man: The Final Chapters for best limited series.

Additionally, the AAFCA previously announced its plans to present special achievement honors to several recipients, including EGOT winner Jennifer Hudson, who will be honored with the We See You Award; actor Delroy Lindo, known for roles in such films as Crooklyn, Da 5 Bloods, Get Shorty and Romeo Must Die, is to be honored with the Legacy Award; and actress Marla Gibbs, of The Jeffersons and 227, will be bestowed with the Legend Award. Apple TV+’s Ted Lasso will receive the Inclusion Award, and CBS’ S.W.A.T. will receive the Impact Award.

The private, invitation-only luncheon is scheduled to be held in-person at the Hotel Casa del Mar in Santa Monica on Aug. 27. However, the organization said it is monitoring the ongoing writers and actors strikes and will adjust the date if needed.

Despite the ongoing strikes, AAFCA co-founder and president Gil Robertson believes the winners deserve to be recognized for their work.

“With the entertainment industry in flux due to the strikes, these incredible talents — from icons to breakouts — still deserve recognition for their outstanding contributions to the television landscape,” Robertson said. “AAFCA is committed to celebrating all of our winners.”

A full list of winners follows.

BEST TV COMEDY

Abbott Elementary (ABC)

BEST TV DRAMA

P-Valley(Starz)

BEST NEW SHOW

Mo (Netflix)

BEST DOCUMENTARY

The 1619 Project (Onyx Collective/Hulu)

BEST LIMITED SERIES

The Best Man: The Final Chapters (Peacock)

BEST TV MOVIE

Shooting Stars (Peacock)

BREAKOUT STAR

Jessica Williams, Shrinking (Apple TV+)

BEST ENSEMBLE

P-Valley (Starz)

BEST TV WRITING

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary (ABC)

BEST TV DIRECTING

Mary Lou Belli, Debbie Allen, Tasha Smith, Henry Chan, Jordan E. Cooper, The Ms. Pat Show (BET+)

BEST TV ACTING (Female)

Niecy Nash-Betts, Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (Netflix)

BEST TV ACTING (Male)

J. Alphonse Nicholson and Nicco Annan, P-Valley (Starz)