Nielsen, Media Companies Press Forward on Measurement Updates

With Nielsen’s accreditation for measuring national TV ratings about to be suspended, a TV trade association is pushing forward to seek out new ways of measuring audiences. Nielsen itself, meanwhile, has admitted to some shortcomings and is pledging to speed up advancements in its product.

“We’re transforming and improving the services we provide, to ensure we’re better leveraging the best of science, tech, data and human insight,” Nielsen CEO David Kenny wrote in an open letter to the industry. “And we will work directly with the industry to ensure we’re delivering the most accurate measurement of the audience.”

Soon after Kenny’s letter Thursday morning, the Video Advertising Bureau — which has sharply criticized Nielsen’s performance during the pandemic and called for the suspension of its accreditation — said it was forming measurement innovation task force that would include representatives from across the TV business and support initiatives by the Association of National Advertisers, NBCUniversal and OpenAP, an advertising company founded and owned by several media conglomerates.

“The time for action and innovation on measurement is now. That’s why I’m excited to announce the VAB’s new Measurement Innovation Task Force,” said Sean Cunningham, president and CEO of the VAB. “Our role will be to immediately plug directly into a range of cross-industry initiatives, which first include the ANA’s Cross-Media Measurement initiative, OpenAP’s Open ID and NBCUniversal’s new cross-industry Measurement Innovation Forum. As each of these complementary initiatives explore, evaluate, and expand new measurement yardsticks, our new task force will provide regular feedback, questions, and perspective on behalf of every VAB member company.”

NBCUniversal, which in August put out its own call to media measurement companies to design new ratings systems, said it will join the VAB task force.

“NBCU’s measurement effort has been designed to include the widest community of industry stakeholders, so all initiatives and partners have complete awareness of and access to the companies participating in our measurement RFP process,” said Kelly Abcarian, executive vp measurement and impact at NBCU Advertising and Partnerships. “And to ensure everyone can trust and benefit from this process, we’re also investing in transparency and accountability.”

Nielsen, for its part, also acknowledged some failures during the pandemic — albeit of communication, not in its core product. The Media Rating Council, an oversight group that accredits measurement services, found Nielsen’s performance lacking, leading to its decision to suspend accreditation for the company’s national and local TV ratings beginning later this month.

“We haven’t been perfect,” Kenny wrote in his letter. “We were slow to explain how the health and safety-related measures we took led to a reduction of our panel size. We have increased the frequency and openness of our communications and will share future developments in a more timely and transparent manner. We have and will continue to respond to the MRC and our clients on areas we can improve, as their audiences are changing at a rapid pace. We hear and sincerely value this feedback.”

Nielsen says it’s working to restore its national panel to its pre-pandemic size and pushing ahead with a cross-platform initiative it calls Nielsen One. It’s currently slated to begin rolling out late in 2022.