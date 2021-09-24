‘Night Court’ Sequel Books Series Order at NBC

Night Court is officially back in session at NBC.

The broadcast network has gaveled in a series order for a sequel to the 1980s and early ’90s sitcom. The Big Bang Theory alum Melisssa Rauch (who also executive produces) and John Larroquette, who won four Emmys for his role on the original series, will star.

The pickup is the second for a new series this week at NBC. On Tuesday the network ordered a drama called The Endgame starring Morena Baccarin and Ryan Michelle Bathe. NBC has yet to determine whether either show will join the schedule later this season or be part of the 2022-23 lineup.

The new Night Court — like its predecessor, it will be a multi-camera show — will center on Judge Abby Stone (Rauch), the daughter of the late Harry Stone (played by Harry Anderson in the original). The unapologetically optimistic Abby follows in her dad’s footsteps and presides over the night shift of a Manhattan arraignment court while trying to bring order to the assortment of oddballs and cynics who pass through her courtroom.

Larroquette will reprise his role as Dan Fielding, the former night court prosecutor.

Rauch brought the idea for a Night Court follow-up to Warner Bros. TV, where her After January Productions has an overall deal. She originally signed on just as an executive producer but later took on the lead role as well. NBC ordered a pilot for the show in May.

Warner Bros. TV and Universal TV are producing the series along with After January. Dan Rubin (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, Happy Endings) wrote the pilot and executive produces with Rauch and her producing partner and husband, Winston Rauch. Larroquette is a producer. Pamela Fryman directed and exec produced the pilot. Reinhold Weege created the original Night Court.