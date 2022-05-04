Nikolaj Coster-Waldau Joins Jennifer Garner in Apple’s ‘The Last Thing He Told Me’

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau is headed to Apple.

The Game of Thrones grad has been cast as the male lead in the Apple limited series The Last Thing He Told Me, starring opposite Jennifer Garner in the drama from Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine.

Picked up straight to series in December 2020 with Julia Roberts originally set to star, Garner replaced the Pretty Woman favorite in November after scheduling issues prevented the former from moving ahead with the Apple show.

The series follows Hannah (Garner) who forms an unexpected relationship with her 16-year-old stepdaughter Bailey (Angourie Rice) while searching for the truth about why her husband has mysteriously disappeared. Coster-Waldau will play Owen, Hannah’s husband.

Based on the novel of the same name, author Laura Dave adapts her book and serves as co-creator on the series alongside her Oscar-winning husband, Josh Singer (Spotlight). Both exec produce alongside Garner, Witherspoon and her Hello Sunshine partner Lauren Neustadter. Last Thing marks the second collaboration between Hello Sunshine and Newman, who directed the company’s feature Where the Crawdads Sing (which is due in July).

Coster-Waldau recently starred in the feature Against the Ice, which he co-wrote and produced via his Il Kippers banner. He also exec produced the animated Danish doc Flee. The actor is best known for his Emmy-nominated role as Jaime Lannister in HBO’s Game of Thrones. He’s repped by WME and Sloane Offer.