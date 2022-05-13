‘Nine Perfect Strangers’ Near Season 2 Renewal

Nine Perfect Strangers is going the Big Little Lies route.

The star-studded show from David E. Kelley is nearing a season two renewal as sources tell The Hollywood Reporter that Hulu will submit the show as an ongoing drama rather than in the presumed limited series category.

Season one of the drama, based on the book by Big Little Lies author Laine Moriarty took place over a 10-day span at a health-and-wellness resort. The cast included Nicole Kidman and Melissa McCarthy (who both exec produced), Michael Shannon, Luke Evans, Bobby Cannavale, Regina Hall, Samara Weaving, Melvin Gregg, Asher Keddie, Grace Van Patten, Tiffany Boone and Manny Jacinto.

Details on season two are still being firmed up ahead of an expected formal renewal announcement. Kelley co-wrote the first season alongside John Henry Butterworth and Samantha Strauss. Kelley, who has multiple other shows for a range of other platforms, is not expected to return as showrunner. It’s also unclear if Nine Perfect Strangers will become an anthology with a new cast every season or if it’ll follow Big Little Lies and feature the same group of characters.

The move to the drama category means Nine Perfect Strangers will avoid going head to head in a jam-packed limited series category that features potential nominees in Hulu’s Dopesick, Netflix’s Maid, HBO Max’s Station Eleven, among many others. The drama category, though, is equally loaded with the likes of the final season of NBC’s This Is Us, Apple’s Pachinko and Severance, Netflix’s Squid Game, former winner Succession and Showtime’s Yellowjackets, among others.

Big Little Lies, it’s worth noting, was originally submitted — and swept all the awards shows — in the limited series category before HBO renewed it for a second season. It was later submitted in the drama series category.

Hulu declined comment.